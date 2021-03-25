Russian President Vladimir Putin receives COVID-19 vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin received one of the country's three domestic vaccines against the coronavirus, the Kremlin announced. Putin is feeling well after the shot and he will have a full working day on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported. He said the Kremlin will not disclose which of the vaccines, namely Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, Putin had received, adding that all of them are "safe and effective". (IANS)

