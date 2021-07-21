South Korea to curb Google's in-app billing system

SEOUL: South Korean lawmakers decided on Tuesday to press forward with legislation that restricts app market operators from wielding their dominance in determining how digital goods payments are processed in a move widely seen as reining in global tech giants such as Google and Apple Inc. Over the past year, multiple lawmakers have proposed bills to curb app market operators from imposing their proprietary billing systems on in-app purchases amid growing complaints from local app developers and content creators over high fees.



Last September, Google said it would impose its billing system on all app developers on its mobile Android operating system's Play store from October this year — a move that will collect up to 30 percent in commission for all in-app purchases of digital goods. (IANS)

