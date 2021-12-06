Sri Lanka Donated Eyes But We Lost Sight, Says Pakistani Ophthalmologist

New Delhi: Pakistan is in a state of deep shock after a Sri Lankan national was lynched to death and his body burnt in broad daylight in Sialkot's Wazirabad Road on Friday 3 December.

Dr. Niaz Brohi, a leading ophthalmologist of Pakistan has offered his condolences and expressed his disappointment over this incident. "Sri Lanka donated us eyes, but we have lost sight."

Dr. Brohi said that Pakistan is the largest recipient of eye donations from Sri Lanka, having at least 35,000 corneas since 1967. He also happens to be a member of the Sri Lankan Eye Donation Society from Pakistan.

He also went on to say that the country is deeply ashamed of this brutal incident. He has also offered his condolences to the Sri Lankan Eye Donation society.

Brohi claims that Sri Lanka has donated 83,200 corneas to different countries of the world and Pakistan is the largest recipient of cornea donations from Sri Lanka having received as much as 40 percent of them. 35,000 eye corneas have been donated to Pakistan since 1967 by the Sri Lankan Eye Donation society.

He also says that Dr. M.H.Rizvi carried out Pakistan's first cornea transplant at the Spencer Eye Hospital and the cornea was donated by Sri Lanka. Dr. Brohi has also performed several cornea transplants so far and he was the former head of the renowned Spencer Eye Hospital in Karachi.

On Friday 3 December, Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lankan National and export manager of a factory allegedly tore a poster of the hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with Quranic verses inscribed in it and threw it in the dustbin. It has been reported that a factory worker leaked this piece of information.

Some people were outraged upon hearing about this blasphemy and decided to act themselves. Subsequently, an angry mob had gathered and they lynched him to death. His body was then immediately burned after he succumbed to his injuries.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has also condemned this horrendous incident and assured that proper action will be taken against the perpetrators.

Also read: Bomb blast rocks Kabul

Also watch: