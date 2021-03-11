Thailand Launches Yacht Quarantine Scheme to Boost Tourism

BANGKOK: If you are thinking of a holiday break to Thailand but taken aback because of the mandatory 14 days in quarantine on arrival, here is a deal from the government.

In order to boost tourism post the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's Digital Economy Promotion Agency, along with partners including top telecom group Advanced Info Service, announced the yacht quarantine program.



With the program already begun accepting yachters for a trial run, visitors with a negative coronavirus PCR test will be able to spend the quarantine period onboard a yacht or small cruise ship in Phuket.



According to reports, participants are required to wear a smart wristband that monitors vital signs including temperature and blood pressure, as well as tracks the wearer's location via GPS.



The device will be able to transmit information even at sea, within a radius of 10 km.



In the new "Digital Yacht Quarantine" project, Flo Corporation has partnered with Phatchree Tour Group, a concessionaire to manage the port- Ao Por boat, Nakhon Ratchasima. Phuket will operate by providing NB-IoT Wristband Tourist Tracking registration service for tourists to wear for 14 days for detention on yachts, as well as organizing a medical team to test for COVID infection on board.



Health data will be monitored all the time and after 14 days of quarantine, all data will be analyzed again that Travelers at risk of COVID-19 How much Before allowing to travel ashore in Phuket It can be said that this collaboration is a new dimension in tourism in the New Normal era.



Earlier, the Thailand government also suggested options of quarantining on a golf course, aiming to bolster the tourism industry.



The Ministry of Public Health in January added golf courses in areas including Kanchanaburi Province to the list of designated quarantine locations, giving golfers an alternative to staying cooped up in a hotel.



The Digital Yacht Quarantine project is an example of digital technology from network service providers and Thai startups to enhance public health capabilities.



It is to be mentioned that since the start of the Yacht Quarantine program in October 2020, there have been zero COVID infections. And tourists feel happy with the detention on the boat, it is expected that by 2021, about 100 tourists will enter Thailand by yachts, 300-500 tourists.







