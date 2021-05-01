Thailand reports 1,583 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand reported fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, as the country has toughened restrictions to curb the outbreak. The country confirmed 1,583 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Friday, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).



Of the new infections, 1,579 were domestic transmissions and four others were imported cases, CCSA assistant spokeswoman Panprapa Yongtrakul said. The 15 additional deaths reported on Friday took the national toll to 203, Panprapa said. Thailand's cumulative COVID-19 infections now stand at 65,153, with 28,696 currently hospitalised. As of Thursday, over 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country. (IANS)





