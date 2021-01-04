UN announces establishment of Libyan Political Dialogue Forum's advisory committee

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Support Mission in Libya has announced the establishment of the Advisory Committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF). "The committee's mandate will be strictly time-bound and its main mission shall be to discuss outstanding issues related to the selection of a unified executive and to put forward concrete and practical recommendations upon which the plenary shall decide," Xinhua news agency quoted the mission as saying in a statement on Saturday. "In line with the LPDF's core principle of inclusivity, the mission has expanded the membership of the Advisory Committee to 18 members to ensure broad geographical and political diversity as well as the participation of women, youth, and cultural components," the statement added. (IANS)



Also Read: Libya, Turkey discuss security cooperation

Also Watch: Watch: Spine-chilling accident caught on camera, one woman dead







