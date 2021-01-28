 Top
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for non-violence

In reaction to the Republic Day farmer protest developments in Delhi, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has

28 Jan 2021

  |  28 Jan 2021 5:23 AM GMT

UNITED NATIONS: In reaction to the Republic Day farmer protest developments in Delhi, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for non-violence and for respecting peaceful protests.

"As we say (in) many of these cases, I think it's important to respect peaceful protests, freedom of assembly and non-violence," his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday in reply to a question about the Delhi violence during the protests.

Scores of people were injured when the tractor protest by farmers protesting the new farm laws turned violent, clashing with police. The rioters stormed the Red Fort and damaged property at several places in the national capital. (IANS)

