US Carries Out First Execution Of 2022

New Delhi: A man named Donald Grant on Thursday became the first prisoner, who was executed in the United States this year.

According to a report by AFP, Grant was convicted for carrying out a double murder and was sentenced to death by lethal injection on Thursday in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor's office in a statement said that the execution of Donald Grant in the southern state was "completed with zero complication this morning at 10:16 am (1616 GMT)."

Notably, Grant in 2001, 25-year-old Grant robbed a hotel to steal bail for his captive girlfriend.

During the robbery, he opened fire on two hotel employees of which one died instantly, and the other Grant finished off with a knife, according to court documents.

Following this, he was sentenced to death in 2005.

However, in a bid to reverse his sentence, Grant filed numerous appeals during his imprisonment. In an online petition, his defenders claimed that he suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome and brain trauma as a result of violent abuse in his childhood from his alcoholic father.

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected his final appeal against the death penalty method used by the southern US state of Oklahoma.

After this Grant received an injection of three lethal substances at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester

The number of annual executions in the United States has declined in recent years. The death penalty has been abolished in 23 US states, and three others - California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania - have observed a moratorium on its use.

