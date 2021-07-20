 Top
'US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan great victory for Muslim nations'

The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan is a “great victory” for Muslim nations, Deputy Secretary-General of the Iran-based World Assembly of Islamic Awakening Hossein Akbari said.

  |  20 July 2021 3:15 AM GMT

TEHRAN: The withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan is a "great victory" for Muslim nations, Deputy Secretary-General of the Iran-based World Assembly of Islamic Awakening Hossein Akbari said.

"Afghanistan has now entered a new stage. In fact, the 20-year presence of the United States in Afghanistan and eventual expulsion from the country has created a power vacuum and power imbalance in Afghanistan that affects all developments and equations," Akbari was quoted as saying by Xinhua news Agency on Sunday. (IANS)

