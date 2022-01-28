Wuhan Scientists Warn of New Coronavirus Strain 'NeoCov', 1 In 3 Infected Patients Can Die

New Delhi: A group of scientists from Wuhan, the first stronghold of the coronavirus, have warned of a new type of coronavirus -- NeoCov -- has knocked in the world.

According to reports, the new coronavirus is very contagious and 1 in 3 infected patients can die from it.

As per a report by Sputnik, the NeoCov has been found in South Africa. However, according to scientists, this NeoCov is not new and fortunately, it has not yet spread to humans.

The Sputnik report further said that NeoCov is related to MERS-COV. Its outbreak was first detected in the countries of West Asia in 2012 and 2015 and it is similar to SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus infection in humans. In South Africa, this NeoCov virus has been seen inside bats and so far it has only been seen detected in animals.

According to research published on the bioRxiv website, NeoCoV and its close ally PDF-2180-CoV can infect humans. According to researchers from Wuhan University and the China Academy of Sciences, only one mutation is needed for this new coronavirus to infect human cells.

Research has mentioned that the NeoCoV virus can cause the death of many patients in the same way as MERS. This figure can be 1 in every 3 patients.

At the same time, this NeoCoV virus has properties of the current SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which makes it highly contagious.

Reacting to the findings of the new study, Russian researchers from Vector Russian State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology said that they were aware of the Chinese research on NeoCoV coronavirus.

However, according to reports, at present, it is not capable of infecting humans. However, in view of its impact on humans more studies are needed.

