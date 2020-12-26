 Top
AAU Jorhat Recruitment 2021- Field Supervisor Vacancy, Latest Job Opening

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) invites eligible candidates for the recruitment of Field Supervisor Jobs in Jorhat. Apply Soon!

AAU

  |  26 Dec 2020 6:59 AM GMT


Assam Agricultural University released latest job notification for the recruitment of Field Supervisor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date at aau.ac.in. Check more details on AAU job vacancy 2021.

AAU Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for the post of Field Supervisor under the 'Cost of Cultivation Scheme' sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India. For More Details on AAU Job 2020 Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-


Assam Agricultural University Job Opening

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Field Supervisor

Job Location

Jorhat

No.of Posts

1 Post

Last Date

07/01/2021

Salary

Rs. 9,300 - Rs. 34,800/-Per Month

Age Limit

As per AAU/Govt of Assam norms for equivalent post

Qualification Criteria for AAU Field Supervisor Vacancy:

  • M.Sc (Agri.) in Agricultural Economics/Agricultural Statistics/Plant Protection.
  • 2 years post-qualification experience in field data collection, analysis and supervision.
  • Minimum one year PGDCA from reputed institute.

Selection Process for AAU Assam Jobs 2021:

The Selection Process for AAU Field Supervisor Job Vacancies Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview/written test. No TA/DA will be borne by the centre for appearing in the test/interview.

How to Apply for AAU Latest Job Opening 2021:

Applications are invited from the eligible candidates for the post of Field Supervisor under the Cost of Cultivation Scheme' sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India. Intending candidates may apply in Prescribed Form and submit the same along with all supporting documents so as to reach the undersigned on or before Jan 7, 2021.

Address: Assam Agricultural University Campus, Jorhat.

For More Details on AAU Jobs. Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Agricultural University.

