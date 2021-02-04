AEDCL Guwahati Recruitment 2021: 17 Electrical Technician Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AEDCL) is inviting application from highly motivated and dynamic candidates for the recruitment of 17 vacant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply before the last date.

Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited, Assam has released a job notification for the recruitment of 17 vacant posts. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, qualification, salary etc prescribed below:

About AEDCL Job Requirement Details Post Names Cloud Specialist System and Storage Specialist Infrastructure Management Specialist Network and Security Specialist Electrical Specialist Electrical Supervisor Electrical Technician No. Of Post 1 1 1 1 1 4 8 Salary Structure Rs 60,000 to Rs 85,000 Rs 60,000 to Rs 85,000 Rs 60,000 to Rs 85,000 Rs 60,000 to Rs 85,000 Rs 60,000 to Rs 85,000 Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 Age Limit 18 years to 49 years Last Date 16/02/2021

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Job Opening:

AEDCL Job Posts Educational Qualification Criteria Cloud Specialist Minimum 60% stamps in B.E/B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc/BCA/B.Sc. from AICTE/UGC perceived Institutions (Stream-Computer Science/IT/Electronics/Electrical) System and Storage Specialist Minimum 60% stamps in B.E/B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc/BCA/B.Sc. from AICTE/UGC perceived Institutions (Stream-Computer Science/IT/Electronics/Electrical) Infrastructure Management Specialist Minimum 60% stamps in B.E/B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc/BCA/B.Sc. from AICTE/UGC perceived Institutions (Stream – Computer Science/IT/Electronics/Electrical/Instrumentation) Network and Security Specialist Minimum 60% stamps in B.E/B.Tech/MCA/M.Sc/BCA/B.Sc. from AICTE/UGC perceived Institutions (Stream - Computer Science/IT/Electronics/Electrical) Electrical Specialist Minimum 60% stamps in B.E/B.Tech/Diploma in Electrical Engineering from AICTE perceived Institutions. Electrical Supervisor Minimum 60% imprints in Diploma in Electrical Engineering from AICTE perceived Institutions. Electrical Technician Minimum 60% checks in ITI (Electrical) from Government perceived Institutions.

How to Apply for AEDCL Job Opening:

Intrigued qualified competitors may apply online by visiting the site recruitment.amtron.in and tapping the connection for Recruitment of Technical Manpower for progressing Project, from 05:00 PM, 2nd February 2021 till 12 PM 16th February 2021.

Selection Procedure AEDCL Job Opening:

Shortlisted applicants just can download the Admit cards for the Written Test. Written Test will be led on separate space information and experience referenced against every job. Rundown of shortlisted applicants will be told in the site recruitment.amtron.in, and shortlisted applicant will be educated through SMS/email. Date of composed test for shortlisted applicants will be hinted throughrecruitment.amtron.in.

Applicants qualifying in the composed test will be called for viva-voce which will be held at Guwahati.

No TA/DA will be entitled for showing up in the Written Test and Viva-voce.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Provided by AEDCL Assam