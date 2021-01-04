APSC Job Recruitment - 92 Junior Engineer & Enforcement Inspector Vacancies, Job Opening

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications from dynamic and qualified candidates for the recruitment of Junior Engineer and Enforcement Inspector vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed.



APSC Job Recruitment 2021

APSC has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 92 Junior Engineer and Enforcement Inspector vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

APSC Job Opening Notification 2021 About APSC Job Requirement Details Post Name Junior Engineer Enforcement Inspector No of posts 87 5 Last date to Apply 18/01/2021 Job location Assam Age Limit The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2020. The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2020. Salary Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/-

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Junior Engineer vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Junior Engineer(Civil) in APSC , candidates must have passed 3(three) years Diploma Course in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognised by the Govt.

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Enforcement Inspector:

To be eligible for the post of Enforcement Inspector in APSC, candidates must possess a Degree in Arts/Science or Commerce of a University recognized by the Govt. of Assam or H.S.S.L.C with 3(three) years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute of Govt. of Assam/ Govt.of India and also should be recognised by AICTE.

How to Apply for APSC Job Opening:

Applicants having the requisite qualifications given above are advised to visit the official website of APSC and should apply online through APSC recruitment website -https://apscrecruitment.in by clicking on 'Register Here' link. It is to be noted that the last date for submission of application is 18 January 2021.

APSC Selection Procedure:

The commission will decide the provision for selection in respect of any post/posts or service/ services considering the status, cadre and grade or the number of applications received for the vacant post/posts or service/ services.

Advertisement details: To know more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)..