APSC Recruitment 2022: Stenographer, District Sports Officer vacancy, Latest Jobs

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is a state recruitment agency authorised to conduct civil service examination for the state of Assam headquartered at Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara in Guwahati and functions through its own secretariat. It was established on 1 April 1937. As of February 2021, Shri Rajiv Kumar Bora, IAS (Retd.) is its current Chairman.

On India becoming Republic, the regulations of the Commission were framed by the Governor of Assam in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 318 of the Constitution of India and the same came into force w.e.f. 1st September 1951. Also in the same year the Assam Public Service Commission (Limitation of Functions) Regulation was promulgated in exercise of the powers conferred by the provision of clause II of Article 320 of the Constitution. Shri Kameswar Das, an educationist of repute of Assam, was the first non-official Chairman of the Commission after promulgation of the APSC Regulations 1951. He held the office till July 1952.

APSC Recruitment 2022

APSC is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the postDesirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below

APSC Job opening About APSC jobs Requirement Details Post Name Stenographer, District Sports Officer No. of posts 50 Age limit As per the Assam Public Service Commission Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 38 years , as on 01-01-2021. Salary Rs. 22,000 – 1,10,000/- Per Month Job location Assam Last Date 30th January 2022 Application fee General/ EWS Candidates: Rs. 285.40/- SC/ ST/ OBC/ MOBC Candidates: Rs. 185.40/- BPL/ PWBD Candidates: Rs. 35.40/-

APSC Recruitment required eligibility details

Educational Qualification: Post Name Qualification Stenographer Gr-I (English) Degree Stenographer Gr-I (Language) District Sports Officer Diploma in Physical Education, Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Physical Education

How to apply for APSC Recruitment (Stenographer, District Sports Officer) Jobs

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at APSC official website apsc.nic.in, Starting from 15-12-2021 to 30th January 2022

