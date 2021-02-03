ARIAS Society Career Job Recruitment 2021 - 6 Seed Certification Assistants Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services Society(ARIAS) has sought a job notification for the recruitment of 6 Seed Certification Assistants Vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date
ARIAS Guwahati Job Recruitment
The ARIAS Society in association with Assam State Seed Certification Agency (ASSCA) and Assam Agricultural University (AAU) intends to hire Individual Consultants under the World Bank-financed 'Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project' (APART) and has released a job notification for the recruitment of 6 Seed Certification Assistants vacancy. Candidates can check all the job details prescribed below:
ARIAS Seed Assistant Job Opening
About ARIAS Job
Recruitment Details
Post name
Seed Certification Assistant
No. of posts
6
Job Location
Guwahati, Assam
Salary
Rs. 3,60,000 - Rs. 4,80,000/-
Age Limit
35 years
Last date to apply
12/02/2021
Educational Qualification Criteria for ARIAS Seed Certification Assistants:
To be suitable for the advertised post candidates must have degree in Bachelors in Agriculture. While freshers may apply, preference will be given to candidates having 1-2 years in seed related activities.
How to Apply for ARIAS Job Opening:Expected up-and-comers from India having the imperative capability and experience may apply in the English language carefully according to the recommended application design gave on the site of ARIAS Society through email to - hrarias@arias.in/hrdepariass@gmail.com before twelfth Feb 2021.
Selection Procedure for Seed Certification Assistant Job Vacancy:
Selection will be based on either written exam/interview and they will be shortlisted. Canvassing any form will lead to disqualification and rejection.
ARIAS Postal Address:
State Project Director, ARIAS Society, Project Coordination Unit
Agriculture Complex, Khanapara, G.S. Road,
Guwahati
781022
Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here