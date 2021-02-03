ARIAS Society Career Job Recruitment 2021 - 6 Seed Certification Assistants Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services Society(ARIAS) has sought a job notification for the recruitment of 6 Seed Certification Assistants Vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date

The ARIAS Society in association with Assam State Seed Certification Agency (ASSCA) and Assam Agricultural University (AAU) intends to hire Individual Consultants under the World Bank-financed 'Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project' (APART) and has released a job notification for the recruitment of 6 Seed Certification Assistants vacancy. Candidates can check all the job details prescribed below:



ARIAS Seed Assistant Job Opening About ARIAS Job Recruitment Details Post name Seed Certification Assistant No. of posts 6 Job Location Guwahati, Assam Salary Rs. 3,60,000 - Rs. 4,80,000/- Age Limit 35 years Last date to apply 12/02/2021

Educational Qualification Criteria for ARIAS Seed Certification Assistants:

To be suitable for the advertised post candidates must have degree in Bachelors in Agriculture. While freshers may apply, preference will be given to candidates having 1-2 years in seed related activities.

How to Apply for ARIAS Job Opening:

Selection Procedure for Seed Certification Assistant Job Vacancy:

Expected up-and-comers from India having the imperative capability and experience may apply in the English language carefully according to the recommended application design gave on the site of ARIAS Society through email to - hrarias@arias.in/hrdepariass@gmail.com before twelfth Feb 2021.

Selection will be based on either written exam/interview and they will be shortlisted. Canvassing any form will lead to disqualification and rejection.

ARIAS Postal Address:

State Project Director, ARIAS Society, Project Coordination Unit

Agriculture Complex, Khanapara, G.S. Road,

Guwahati

781022

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here