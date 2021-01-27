Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Job Recruitment 2021 Clerk Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has recently released an employment notification regarding the recruitment of 1 Clerk in Accounts. Interested candidates may apply before the last date confirm.



Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has published their employment notification regarding the recruitment of 1 Clerk in Accounts. Interested candidates can check for the details below

AAU Job Opening Application About AAU Job Requirement Details Name of the Posts Clerk No of Posts 01 Job Location Jorhat, Assam Last Date 08/02/2021 Age Limit Not Specified Salary 32,350rs

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Clerk Jobs in Job:

For the post of Clerk at Assam Agricultural University (AAU) the candidate must be graduate from any discipline. One year diploma in computer application (DCA) or in PGDCA is needed from a reputed institution. Knowledge of IT-application, virtual meeting platform & computer skills will be added as an advantage. Minimum one year of experience in finance & accounts. Or B.Tech/BBA/BCA and CA (Inter)/ MBA or equivalent from a recognised institution, with minimum one year experience in relevant field.

How to Apply for AAU Job Opening:

Interested candidates & eligible candidates may apply in prescribed format of application provided along with the official advertisement. The candidates must accompany the application form in favour of the "Director, Cost of Cultivation, AAU, Jorhat" along with all the self-attested copies of supporting documents to be enclosed. In a self-addressed stamped worth of 6rs envelop size 23c x 10cm.

It should all reach at this address prior to the last date.

Director, Cost of Cultivation Scheme, Assam Agricultural University campus, Jorhat-13, Assam on or before the said last date.

Any application received after that may not be accepted.

Selection Procedure for Clerk Job Vacancy:

Selection Procedure for the post of clerk at Assam Agricultural University (AAU)isn't mentioned. The selection procedure is more likely to be held on basis of the information provided by the applicants on their application or in basis of some test or interview. The procedure will be known soon.

Advertisement Details: For more details Click Here

Provided by Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat