 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Job Recruitment 2021 Clerk Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has notified regarding the recruitment of 1 Clerk in Accounts. Apply now!

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Job Recruitment 2021 Clerk Vacancy, Job Openings

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  27 Jan 2021 4:35 AM GMT

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has recently released an employment notification regarding the recruitment of 1 Clerk in Accounts. Interested candidates may apply before the last date confirm.

Assam Agriculture University Clerk Job Recruitment 2021

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has published their employment notification regarding the recruitment of 1 Clerk in Accounts. Interested candidates can check for the details below

AAU Job Opening Application

About AAU Job

Requirement Details

Name of the Posts

Clerk

No of Posts

01

Job Location

Jorhat, Assam

Last Date

08/02/2021

Age Limit

Not Specified

Salary

32,350rs

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Clerk Jobs in Job:

For the post of Clerk at Assam Agricultural University (AAU) the candidate must be graduate from any discipline. One year diploma in computer application (DCA) or in PGDCA is needed from a reputed institution. Knowledge of IT-application, virtual meeting platform & computer skills will be added as an advantage. Minimum one year of experience in finance & accounts. Or B.Tech/BBA/BCA and CA (Inter)/ MBA or equivalent from a recognised institution, with minimum one year experience in relevant field.

How to Apply for AAU Job Opening:

Interested candidates & eligible candidates may apply in prescribed format of application provided along with the official advertisement. The candidates must accompany the application form in favour of the "Director, Cost of Cultivation, AAU, Jorhat" along with all the self-attested copies of supporting documents to be enclosed. In a self-addressed stamped worth of 6rs envelop size 23c x 10cm.

It should all reach at this address prior to the last date.

Director, Cost of Cultivation Scheme, Assam Agricultural University campus, Jorhat-13, Assam on or before the said last date.

Any application received after that may not be accepted.

Selection Procedure for Clerk Job Vacancy:

Selection Procedure for the post of clerk at Assam Agricultural University (AAU)isn't mentioned. The selection procedure is more likely to be held on basis of the information provided by the applicants on their application or in basis of some test or interview. The procedure will be known soon.

Advertisement Details: For more details Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat
AAU job recruitment AAU Jobs Assam Agricultural University 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X