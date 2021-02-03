Assam Agricultural University(AAU) Jorhat Job Recruitment 2021 -1 Dean Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam Agricultural University(AAU) Jorhat has sought a job notification being carried out online for the recruitment of Dean vacancy on a permanent basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date

Assam Agricultural University Jorhat Job Recruitment

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) intends to hire Individual Consultants and has released a job notification for the recruitment of dean vacancy, Faculty of Fishery Science & Chief Scientist for a few Research Stations under the University. Candidates can check all the job details prescribed below:



Assam Agricultural University Jorhat Job Openings About AAU Job Requirement Details Post name Dean No. of posts 1 Job Location Jorhat Salary Rs. 1,44,200 - Rs. 2,18,200/- Age Limit 18 to 60 years Application fees GEN/OBC SC/ST/PH Rs 300/- Rs 150/- Last date to apply 13/02/2021

Education Eligibility Criteria for Dean Job Vacancy:

Applications welcomed for the places of Dean, Faculty of Fishery Science and Chief Scientist for a couple of Research Stations under the University probably Passed Bachelor's Degree in Fisheries Science. Made sure about least 55% imprints or least Cumulative Grade Point Average (MCGPA) of 3.00 on 4 point scale or 7.00 on 10 point scale at the Master's certificate level in the control of Fisheries Science from an Indian University or an unfamiliar college. Authoritative experience of at any rate 3 years.Ph.D. Degree in any field of the concerned control.

At least 15 (fifteen) long stretches of administration experience (barring the time frame spent in acquiring a Ph.D. Degree) in instructing/research/expansion, out of which at least 5 (five) a long time as Professor or Equivalent in a college or examination/augmentation foundation. The competitor more likely than not distributed at any rate 10(ten) distributions (research paper, book, part of the book, survey paper, monograph)



How to Apply for AAU Job Opening:

The intrigued and qualified applicants may download the significant materials and apply in recommended designs. The applications finished in all regards alongside a self-tended to stepped envelope and other essential walled in areas on the side of scholastic capability, proficient experience, and so on should arrive at the workplace of the Registrar, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat at the latest February 13, 2021. Application structure in the recommended design is to be submitted to the Registrar, AAU, Jorhat prior to February 13, 2021.

The application charge is to be stored at the Powerjyoti An account of the University lying with the State Bank of India, AAU Jorhat Branch (A/c No. 33019714091). For installment, a challan duplicate might be downloaded from the University site and an expense-paid Challan, a duplicate might be encased alongside the application structure. The recommended expense is Rs. 300/ - on an account of general up-and-comers and Rs. 150/ - on account of SC/ST/PH competitors. Reservation will be according to Government of Assam Rules. In-administration up-and-comers should send their application through the appropriate channel. Applications got late and discovered fragmented won't be thought of.



A self-tended to stepped (worth Rs.6/ - envelope size 23 cm x 10 cm) ought to be sent alongside the application structure.

Selection Procedure for Assam Agricultural University Dean:

Selection will be based on either written exam/interview and they will be shortlisted. Canvassing any form will lead to disqualification and rejection.

AAU Postal Address:

Registrar, Assam Agriculture university

AGRICULTURE UNIVERSITY (SUB OFFICE),

JORHAT

785013