Assam Jatiya Bidyalaya Noonmati Job Recruitment 2021 - 2 Teacher & Accounts Assistant Vacancies, Job Openings

Assam Jatiya Bidyalay has recently published a notification regarding the recruitment of 2 for the post of Teacher for Physics/Chemistry and Accounts Assistant. Any Interested candidate can check for the details below

Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati Job Opening About Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Job Requirement Details Name of the Posts Teacher for Physics/Chemistry Accounts Assistant No of Posts 01 01 Job Location Noonmati, Guwahati Last Date 05/02/2021 13/02/2021 Age Limit 40years 45years Salary Rs. 15000/- per month. Negotiable

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for the Posts:

Name of the Posts Qualification & Eligibility Teacher for Physics/Chemistry Masters in the concerned subject, Assamese Medium schooling background, 55% marks in aggregate in HSLC, HSSLC and Degree taken together. Accounts Assistant B.Com (Accountancy)with proficiency in computer skills. Candidates with prior experience will be given preference.

How to Apply for Assam Jatiya Bidyalaya Job Opening:

For the post of Teacher Physics/Chemistry the candidates are supposed to submit required information in Assam JatiyaBidyalaya's own Application Form which is available in their office and also its also available online on their website www.assamjatiyabidyalay.com. Filled in form should be sent at jobassamjatiyabidyalay@gmail.com. The application must be sent at this specific email address on or before the last date. Any application after that will be rejected.

For the post of Accounts Assistant candidates may send their application along with their bio-data/CV enclosing all the contact information i.e. Phone no and Email ID and may enclose all the relevant documents. It should all reach at this email address jobassamjatiyabidyalay@gmail.com on or before the last date. Any application after that shall be rejected.

Selection Procedure for the Posts:

Selection procedure for both the post is not specified. The selection procedure might be based on the data provided by the applicants. Shortlisted candidates may have to attend some sort of test and personal assessment as well. The actual selection procedure will be notified later.

Advertisement Details: To know more, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Jatiya Bidyalaya