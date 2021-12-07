Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2022: 2134 Vacancy In AB & UB Branch, Latest Jobs

Assam Police Constable Invites candidates for the recruitment for 2134 Vacancy In AB & UB Branch, Apply Now

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2022: 2134 Vacancy In AB & UB Branch, Latest Jobs

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  7 Dec 2021 7:10 AM GMT

About Assam Police

The Assam Police is the law enforcement agency for the state of Assam in India. A regular police force was initiated in Assam by the British after the Treaty of Yandaboo to maintain the law and order. It functions under the Department of Home Affairs, Assam. The headquarters of Assam Police is situated at Ulubari in the state capital Guwahati. Assam state police force also maintains its own Reserve Armed police force (special armed police and armed police) which is responsible for emergencies and crowd control issues. They are generally activated only on orders from the rank of DIG and higher-level authorities. The armed constabulary do not usually come into contact with the general public unless they are assigned to VIP duty, counter-insurgency operations, riot control or to maintain law and order during fairs, festivals, athletic events, elections, and natural disasters. They may also be sent to quell outbreaks of student or labor unrest, organized crime, to maintain guard posts and to participate in anti-terrorist operations. Depending on the type of assignment, the Armed Police force may carry lathis or lethal weapons. Assam Police also have an elite commando group known as the "Black Panthers" equipped with modern weapons and technology for anti-terrorist operations and VVIP protection.

Assam Police Job Recruitment 2022

Assam Police is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post 705 Constable (UB) and 1429 Constable (AB) Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below:

Assam Police Job opening

About Assam Police jobs

Requirement Details

Post Name

Constable (UB)

Constable (AB):

No. of posts

705

1429

Age limit

Candidate's age must be between 18 to 25 years as on 1st July 2021 (i.e. the candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2003 and on or after 01.07.1996).

Age Relaxation Category-wise upper age limit relaxation is as mentioned below

SC/ST(H)/ST (P): 5 (five) years

OBC/ MOBC: 3 (three) years in respect of candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC.

Home Guards/ Members of VDPs (registered) who have served for a period of 3(three) years or more: Additional relaxation of 3 (three) years

Salary

Pay Scale of Rs. 14000-49000/-, with Grade pay of Rs 5600.00(Pay Band-II)

Job location

Assam

Last Date

09/01/2022.

Application fee

N/A

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Constable (UB) and Constable (AB) Vacancy:

Post Name

Qualifications

Un-Armed Branch Constable

H.S. or Class XII passed from a recognized Board or Council for the post of Constable, Unarmed Branch, District Executive Force (DEF).

Armed Branch Constable

H.S.L.C or Class-X passed from a recognized Board or Council for the post of constable of Armed Branch.

How To Apply for Assam Police Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates should apply online through the official SLPRB Recruitment Portal.

Advertisement Details:

Categories: Jobs in Assam Jobs Assam Police Jobs 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X