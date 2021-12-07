Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2022: 2134 Vacancy In AB & UB Branch, Latest Jobs

About Assam Police

The Assam Police is the law enforcement agency for the state of Assam in India. A regular police force was initiated in Assam by the British after the Treaty of Yandaboo to maintain the law and order. It functions under the Department of Home Affairs, Assam. The headquarters of Assam Police is situated at Ulubari in the state capital Guwahati. Assam state police force also maintains its own Reserve Armed police force (special armed police and armed police) which is responsible for emergencies and crowd control issues. They are generally activated only on orders from the rank of DIG and higher-level authorities. The armed constabulary do not usually come into contact with the general public unless they are assigned to VIP duty, counter-insurgency operations, riot control or to maintain law and order during fairs, festivals, athletic events, elections, and natural disasters. They may also be sent to quell outbreaks of student or labor unrest, organized crime, to maintain guard posts and to participate in anti-terrorist operations. Depending on the type of assignment, the Armed Police force may carry lathis or lethal weapons. Assam Police also have an elite commando group known as the "Black Panthers" equipped with modern weapons and technology for anti-terrorist operations and VVIP protection.

Assam Police Job Recruitment 2022

Assam Police is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post 705 Constable (UB) and 1429 Constable (AB) Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below:

Assam Police Job opening About Assam Police jobs Requirement Details Post Name Constable (UB) Constable (AB): No. of posts 705 1429 Age limit Candidate's age must be between 18 to 25 years as on 1st July 2021 (i.e. the candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2003 and on or after 01.07.1996). Age Relaxation Category-wise upper age limit relaxation is as mentioned below SC/ST(H)/ST (P): 5 (five) years OBC/ MOBC: 3 (three) years in respect of candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC. Home Guards/ Members of VDPs (registered) who have served for a period of 3(three) years or more: Additional relaxation of 3 (three) years Salary Pay Scale of Rs. 14000-49000/-, with Grade pay of Rs 5600.00(Pay Band-II) Job location Assam Last Date 09/01/2022. Application fee N/A

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Constable (UB) and Constable (AB) Vacancy:

Post Name Qualifications Un-Armed Branch Constable H.S. or Class XII passed from a recognized Board or Council for the post of Constable, Unarmed Branch, District Executive Force (DEF). Armed Branch Constable H.S.L.C or Class-X passed from a recognized Board or Council for the post of constable of Armed Branch.

How To Apply for Assam Police Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates should apply online through the official SLPRB Recruitment Portal.

Advertisement Details: