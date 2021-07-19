ASTEC Assam Recruitment 2021 – 10 District Coordinator Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Assam Science Technology and Environment Council released latest job notification for the recruitment of District Coordinator Jobs in ASTEC. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on ASTEC job vacancy 2021.

Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) Job Notification 2021

Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) announced job notification for the recruitment of 10 District Coordinator vacancies for the Aryabhatta Science Centres (ASC) on a Contractual basis for Ten (10) districts viz. Bongaigaon, Bajali, Biswanath, Charaideo, Chirang, Dhemaji, Hojai, Majuli, South Salmara Mankachar and West Karbi Anglong. ASTEC Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

ASTEC Job Openings About ASTEC Job Requirement Details Post Name District Coordinator Posts 10 Age 18-58 Years Monthly Remuneration Rs. 2500/- Per Month Last Date 24/07/2021 Location Assam Application Process Offline Application Fees N/A Terms of Appointment 11 Months

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for ASTEC District Coordinator Vacancy:

Candidates must Graduate in Science preferably with a Major. Experience in running S&T based institutes/ S&T based voluntary organizations at the block level of the state. Preferences will be given to those candidates working as coordinators of ASC's at present. Other Criteria: Having flair for taking science, technology and innovation to the students and common people. Candidates should be a resident of that respective district for which he/she applied.

How to Apply for ASTEC Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested candidates are to submit an application in standard form duly filled up with two recent copies of passport photographs along with a photocopy of certificates and clearly mentioning your contact numbers & email id to the office address: Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), Bigyan Bhawan, G.S.Road, Guwahati-5 and the same should be mailed to the email id: ascghy@rediffmail.com on or before 24th July 2021.

Selection Process for ASTEC District Coordinator Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Science Technology and Environment Council.

