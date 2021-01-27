ASTC Job Recruitment 2021 - 2 Foreman & Automobile Technician Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has notified about their job recruitment of Foreman & Automobile Technician Job vacancy on a contractual basis. Willing candidates can apply before the last date.



ASTC Job Recruitment 2021

Assam State Transport Corporation, ASTC has sought a job notification for the recruitment of 2 Foreman & Automobile Technician vacancy on a contractual basis. Willing candidates can check all the job details below.

Assam State Transport Corporation(ASTC) Job Openings About ASTC Job Requirement Details Name of post Foreman Automobile Technician No of post 01 01 Application mode Offline Job location Assam Last date 01-02-2021 Salary Rs.15,000/- per month 11,000/-Per month

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for the posts:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Foreman & Automobile Technician Vacancy in ASTC ,candidates should look over the table given below:

Name of post Qualification & Eligibility Criteria Foreman (Electricial) 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering and 2 years working experience. Automobile Technician (Electricial) 1 Year ITI certificate Course As Electrician and 2 years working experience.

How to Apply ASTC Job Opening:

Willing candidates can apply offline in Standard application from published in Assam Gazette Part IX where they should mention their contact number, and email id along with CV & all the relevant documents.Three copies of passport size colour photograph must be pasted in the application. Incomplete application shall be rejected .

Selection Procedure for Foreman & Automobile Technician:

Selection procedure for the post of Foreman (Electrical) & Automobile Technician (Electrical) will happen in basis of the information applicants have provided.The shortlisted candidates may have to appear for an interview & for which no TA or DA will be paid. The shortlisted candidates will be informed regarding the date of interview through Telephone or email.

Advertisement Details: To know more, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam state Transport Corporation