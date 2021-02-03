 Top
ASTEC Job Recruitment 2021- 1 Project Coordinator Vacancy, Job Openings

  |  3 Feb 2021 7:53 AM GMT

Assam Science Technology and Environment Council ( ASTEC) has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Coordinator vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

ASTEC Assam Job Recruitment

ASTEC has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Project Coordinator vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

ASTEC Assam Jobs Openings

About ASTEC Job

Requirement details

Post Name

Project Coordinator

No of posts

1

Walk in interview date

2 February, 2021

Job location

Guwahati, Assam

Salary

Rs. 50,000/- per month

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Project Coordinator:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Project Coordinator vacancy in ASTEC, candidates must have qualified M.Sc in Environmental Science / Botany / Zoology / Wildlife Science with a minimum of 55% marks and PhD from a recognised University along with at least 10 years of research and / or field experience in any of the Protected Areas of Assam. He/ She should have experience of rigorous field work, have the ability of preparing scientific reports, project proposal etc. and collaborating / working with various Government Organisation and NGOs at regional, national and international level.

How to Apply for ASTEC Job Opening:

Applicants willing to apply for the vacant post are advised to appear for walk in interview. At the time of interview, he/she should carry their applications in Standard format as published in Assam Gazette ( Part-IX). Along with the form, he/she attach self-attested documents of education qualification, contact number, mail id and other requisite documents addressed to the Director, Assam Science Technology and Environment Council ( ASTEC), Bigyan Bhawan, GS Road, Guwahati-781005. The interview is scheduled to be on 10.02.2021 from 10:00 am onwards at Assam Science Technology and Environment Council ( ASTEC), Bigyan Bhawan, GS Road, Guwahati-781005.

Selection Procedure for ASTEC Project Coordinator :

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC)

