ASTEC Job Recruitment 2021- 1 Project Coordinator Vacancy, Job Openings

ASTEC Assam Job Recruitment

ASTEC Assam Job Recruitment

ASTEC has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Project Coordinator vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

ASTEC Assam Jobs Openings About ASTEC Job Requirement details Post Name Project Coordinator No of posts 1 Walk in interview date 2 February, 2021 Job location Guwahati, Assam Salary Rs. 50,000/- per month

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Project Coordinator:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Project Coordinator vacancy in ASTEC, candidates must have qualified M.Sc in Environmental Science / Botany / Zoology / Wildlife Science with a minimum of 55% marks and PhD from a recognised University along with at least 10 years of research and / or field experience in any of the Protected Areas of Assam. He/ She should have experience of rigorous field work, have the ability of preparing scientific reports, project proposal etc. and collaborating / working with various Government Organisation and NGOs at regional, national and international level.

How to Apply for ASTEC Job Opening:

Applicants willing to apply for the vacant post are advised to appear for walk in interview. At the time of interview, he/she should carry their applications in Standard format as published in Assam Gazette ( Part-IX). Along with the form, he/she attach self-attested documents of education qualification, contact number, mail id and other requisite documents addressed to the Director, Assam Science Technology and Environment Council ( ASTEC), Bigyan Bhawan, GS Road, Guwahati-781005. The interview is scheduled to be on 10.02.2021 from 10:00 am onwards at Assam Science Technology and Environment Council ( ASTEC), Bigyan Bhawan, GS Road, Guwahati-781005.

Selection Procedure for ASTEC Project Coordinator :

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

