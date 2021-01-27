ASWC Job Recruitment 2021 Manager (Finance & Accounts) Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam State Warehousing Corporation (ASWC) has invited applications from well qualified candidates for the recruitment of Manager ( Finance & Accounts) vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date confirmed.

ASWC Job Recruitment 2021

ASWC has published a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Manager ( Finance & Accounts) vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

ASWC Job Opening Application About ASWC Job Requirement details Post Name Manager ( Finance & Accounts) No of Posts 1 Walk in interview date 18.02.2021 Job location Assam Age limit The maximum age limit is 45 years as on 01-01-2021 ( 5 years relaxation for ST / SC candidate and 3 years relaxation for OBC /MOBC candidate) Salary Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 40,000/- plus Grade Pay of Rs. 6,400/- and any other allowances as admissible under the Rules

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Manager Opening:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Manager in ASWC, applicants should be Bachelor in Commerce with specialisation in Accountancy / Finance or CA Intern Pass / ICWA Intern Pass / CICWA with a minimum 5 years' working experience in the supervisory capacity in a Govt. / Semi-Govt. / Govt. Undertaking of reputes. Preference will be given to the candidates having outstanding qualification and experience as an Accounts Officer and also must have experience in working with Tally Accounting Software in a proficient manner. He/ She should have at least (five) years experience in the similar nature of works and capacity

How to Apply for ASWC Job Opening:

Applicants who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their application along with detailed bio-data / testimonials (Xerox copies) should reach to the following address through Speed Post or by hand super scribing the post applied for on top of the envelope. The address of recipient is " The Managing Director, Assam State Warehousing Corporation , Amarawati Path, Christian Basti, Guwahati-781005″

The application form can also be sent through Email ID aswcghy@gmail.com.

It is to be noted that the last date of submission of application is on 05.02.2021.

Documents Required:

The following documents should be enclosed with the application form:

HSLC Admit Card, Pass Certificate & Mark Sheet, HSSLC Pass Certificate & Mark Sheet, Degree Pass Certificate & Mark Sheet, Certificates of other qualification if any, Caste Certificate, Experience Certificate, Certificates of Computer Knowledge / Tally Software etc.

All the requisite documents / photocopies should be self-attested & two copies of recent passport size photographs.

The applicants shall enclose a self-addressed envelope along with the contact number.

Selection Procedure for ASWC Manager Job:

Candidates having essential qualification should appear for an Interview at their own expenses at 11 AM on 18.02.2021 at the Head Office of the Corporation (Guwahati) along with original certificates and testimonials in support of their candidature

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam State Warehousing Corporation (ASWC).