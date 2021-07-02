SEBA Board Assam Recruitment 2021 - 03 Junior Administrative Assistant Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) released latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Administrative Assistant Jobs in Assam. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on SEBA job vacancy 2021.

Board of Secondary Education Assam Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from the intending candidates for the post of 3 (Three) nos. of Junior Administrative Assistant cum Program Assistant on Contractual basis in the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Bamunimaidam, Guwahati. SEBA Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Board of Secondary Education Assam Job Openings About SEBA Assam Job Requirement Details Post Name Junior Administrative Assistant cum Program Assistant Posts 03 Salary Rs. 17,000 per month (with Annual Increment and DA as admissible) Age Minimum 21 years and maximum of 43 years Last Date 10/07/2021 Location Guwahati, Assam Application Fees Rs 250/ Application Process Online/Offline Website sebaonline.org

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Junior Administrative Assistant Vacancy:

Qualification Criteria for Junior Administrative Assistant Candidates must be graduate in Science, Arts or Commerce stream having minimum 55% marks in 10th, 55% in 12th and 55% in graduation. Candidates having MCA (Master of Computer Applications) will get extra points of up to 10 (ten) points based on MCA degree marks. Candidates having BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) will get extra points of up to 5 (Five) points based on BCA degree marks. Candidates having experience in computer application system in any Govt. and Private sector will get extra points as mentioned below: 1 year: 1 point

2 years: 2 points 3 years : 3 points 4 years: 4 points 5 years and above: 5 points

How to Apply for SEBA Assam Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested and eligible candidates may apply for SEBA Recruitment 2021 by visiting SEBA's official website sebaonline.org.

After applying online, the Application Form with all filled data, as entered by the candidate, will be downloaded. Candidate has to submit/send all the relevant documents along with the downloaded Application Form and necessary Fees to SEBA office; Guwahati by 10th July 2021.



Address: The Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-21.



Selection Process for Junior Administrative Assistant Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process for Junior Administrative Assistant Will Be Based On Computer Skill Test And Viva.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Board of Secondary Education, Assam, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

