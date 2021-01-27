BPPI Job Recruitment 2021 - Senior Marketing Officer & Other Vacancies, Job Openings

Bureau Pharma Public Sector Undertaking of India (BPPI) has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Senior Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing), Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing) & Junior Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing). Interested candidates may appear for walk-in-interview.
BPPI Assam Job Recruitment 2021
Bureau Pharma Public Sector Undertaking of India has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of Senior Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing), Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing) & Junior Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing). Interested candidates can check all the important details below:
|
BPPI Job Opening Application
|
About the post
|
Requirement Details
|
Name of the Posts
|
Senior Marketing Officer
|
Marketing Officer
|
Junior Marketing Officer
|
No of the posts
|
Not specified on the official advertisement
|
Age Limit
|
30 years
|
28 years
|
26 years
|
Location
|
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Madhya Pradesh
|
Last Date
|
01.02.2021
|
Salary
|
Rs30000+CA Rs6000& TA Rs1000 per month
|
Rs25000+CA Rs5000& TA Rs500 per month
|
Rs20000+
CA Rs5000&TA
Rs500 per month
Educational Qualification for the Posts:
Candidates must have completed BBA/B.SC/B.Pharma from any recognized university.
How to apply for BPPI job opening:
Interested and eligible candidate may appear for walk-in-interview with filled in applications. For application form, the candidates must visit to the official website- www.janaushadhi.gov.in
Selection Procedure for the posts:
The selection of the candidates will be based on interview
Advertisement Details: To know more information, Click here
Disclaimer- Provided by Bureau Pharma Public Sector Undertaking of India (BPPI).