BPPI Job Recruitment 2021 - Senior Marketing Officer & Other Vacancies, Job Openings

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  27 Jan 2021 6:32 AM GMT

Bureau Pharma Public Sector Undertaking of India (BPPI) has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Senior Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing), Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing) & Junior Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing). Interested candidates may appear for walk-in-interview.

BPPI Assam Job Recruitment 2021

BPPI Job Opening Application

About the post

Requirement Details

Name of the Posts

Senior Marketing Officer

Marketing Officer

Junior Marketing Officer

No of the posts

Not specified on the official advertisement

Age Limit

30 years

28 years

26 years

Location

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Madhya Pradesh

Last Date

01.02.2021

Salary

Rs30000+CA Rs6000& TA Rs1000 per month

Rs25000+CA Rs5000& TA Rs500 per month

Rs20000+

CA Rs5000&TA

Rs500 per month

Educational Qualification for the Posts:

Candidates must have completed BBA/B.SC/B.Pharma from any recognized university.

How to apply for BPPI job opening:

Interested and eligible candidate may appear for walk-in-interview with filled in applications. For application form, the candidates must visit to the official website- www.janaushadhi.gov.in

Selection Procedure for the posts:

The selection of the candidates will be based on interview

Advertisement Details: To know more information, Click here

Disclaimer- Provided by Bureau Pharma Public Sector Undertaking of India (BPPI).


BPPI Job recruitment BPPI Jobs BPPI Recruitment 
