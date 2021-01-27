BPPI Job Recruitment 2021 - Senior Marketing Officer & Other Vacancies, Job Openings

Bureau Pharma Public Sector Undertaking of India (BPPI) has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Senior Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing), Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing) & Junior Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing). Interested candidates may appear for walk-in-interview.



BPPI Assam Job Recruitment 2021

Bureau Pharma Public Sector Undertaking of India has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of Senior Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing), Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing) & Junior Marketing Officer (Sales & Marketing). Interested candidates can check all the important details below:

BPPI Job Opening Application About the post Requirement Details Name of the Posts Senior Marketing Officer Marketing Officer Junior Marketing Officer No of the posts Not specified on the official advertisement Age Limit 30 years 28 years 26 years Location Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Madhya Pradesh Last Date 01.02.2021 Salary Rs30000+CA Rs6000& TA Rs1000 per month Rs25000+CA Rs5000& TA Rs500 per month Rs20000+ CA Rs5000&TA Rs500 per month

Educational Qualification for the Posts:

Candidates must have completed BBA/B.SC/B.Pharma from any recognized university.

How to apply for BPPI job opening:

Interested and eligible candidate may appear for walk-in-interview with filled in applications. For application form, the candidates must visit to the official website- www.janaushadhi.gov.in

Selection Procedure for the posts:

The selection of the candidates will be based on interview

Advertisement Details: To know more information, Click here

Disclaimer- Provided by Bureau Pharma Public Sector Undertaking of India (BPPI).