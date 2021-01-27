Central Passport Office Job Recruitment 2021 - 16 Passport & Other Vacancies, Job Openings

Central Passport office has issued their official employment news notification for 16 posts. Passport and Deputy Passport Officer vacancies are available. Interested candidates may apply before the last date.
Central Passport Office Job Recruitment 2021
Central passport office has issued an official notification regarding 16 Passport and Deputy Passport officer vacancies. Any eligible candidate who wants to apply for the job can check the important details below:
|
Central Passport Office Job opening
|
About Job Requirements
|
Requirement Details
|
Name of the post
|
Passport officer
|
Deputy Passport officer
|
No of post
|
03 (Bengaluru, Chennai, Ghaziabad)
|
13 (Guwahati, Couchin, Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Madurai, Nagpur, Pune, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam)
|
Salary
|
Rs 78800-Rs 209200
|
Rs 67700-Rs208700
|
Last Date to Apply
|
Within 60 days of the advertisement
|
Age limit
|
56 years
|
Job Location
|
All over India including Guwahati, Assam
Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for each Job Posts:
|
Advertised Posts
|
Educational Qualification
|
Passport Officer
|
(a)(i)having analogous posts on the regular basis in the parent cadre or department; or (ii) with five years job in the grade rendered after appointment there on a regular basis in posts in Pay Level-11 or equivalent in the parent cadre or department; and following and
(b) Having the educational qualifications experience: (i) Bachelor's degree from any recognized University or Institution;
(ii) Maximum ten years of experience required in Passport or consular or degree of an Emigration or Finance or Consular or Administration or Accounts or Vigilance work, in any Central or State Government Office.
|
Deputy Passport Officer
|
(a) (i) Having analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or
department; or
(ii) with five years of job service in Level-10 of the pay matrix rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in the parent cadre or department; and or equivalent
(b) Having the following educational qualifications and with experience :
(i) Bachelors degree from any recognized University or Institution;
(ii) Minimum Seven years of experience in Passport or Consular or Emigration Administration degree from a Seven years experience in or Finance or Accounts or Vigilance work, in a Central or State Government office.
How to Apply Central Passport Office Job Opening:
Applicants willing to apply for the posts should visit the official website www.portal2.passportindia.gov.in and www.mea.gov.in from these websites candidates may download the application form and fill it up properly. The candidate must have a valid mail id and mobile no. and then send the application to the prescribed address mentioned at the advertisement before the last date.
Selection Procedure for Job Vacancies:
The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in interview.
Advertisement Details: For more details, Click here
Disclaimer- Provided by Central Passport Office