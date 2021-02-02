 Top
Cotton University Job Recruitment 2021- 1 Multi Tasking Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2 Feb 2021 10:35 AM GMT

Cotton University has published a job notification for the recruitment of Multi Tasking Assistant- Accounts vacancy on a contractual basis through walk in interview. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Cotton University Guwahati Job Recruitment 2021

Cotton University has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Multi Tasking Assistant vacancy . Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Cotton University Guwahati Job Opening

About Cotton University Job

Requirement details

Post Name

Multi Tasking Assistant

No of Posts

1

Walk in interview date

4 February, 2021

Job location

Guwahati, Assam

Age Limit

Age will be as per Govt. of Assam rules

Salary

Rs. 18000/- per month

Education Eligibility Criteria for Multi Tasking Assistant in Cotton University:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Multi Tasking Assistant in Cotton University, candidates must be at least Bachelors of Commerce. Willing candidates must have minimum 2 (two) years experience of working in a Chartered Accountant Firm / Cost Accountant Firm / Finance Department in reputed Organization or Institution

How to Apply for Cotton University Job Opening:

Candidates having requisite documents are advised to appear for walk in interview that is scheduled on 4 February from 10 AM onwards at Administrative Block, Cotton University, MCB Building, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001. At the time of interview, he/she must carry a set of self attested copies of all certificates, marksheets and other qualifying and other requisite credentials.

Selection Procedure for Cotton University Multi Tasking Assistant:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Cotton University

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
