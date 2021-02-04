Darrang College Job Recruitment 2021 - 1 Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Darrang college has invited applications from well qualified and motivated candidates for the recruitment of assistant Professor vacancy in the department of Statistics. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Darrang College Job Recruitment

Darrang College has recently published a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Assistant Professor vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Darrang College Job Opening About Darrang College Job Requirement details Post Name Assistant Professor No of posts 1 Last date to apply 16 February, 2021 Job location Darrang, Assam Age Limit 38 years Salary Rs. 57,700-1,82,400/-

Educational Qualification Criteria for Darrang College Assistant Professor:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Assistant Professor vacancy in Darrang College, candidates should hold minimum 55% marks at the Master's Degree level (50% for SC/ST/PWD Candidate) in the relevant subject. He/ She must have cleared NET/SLET/SET. Freshers may as well apply for the vacant post.

How to Apply for Darrang College Job Opening:

Applicants willing to apply for the vacant post are advised to submit their applications in the format prescribed by DHE Assam ( available in DHE Assam website also may be downloaded from the College website, i.e. www.darrangcollege.in). Along with the application form, he/she must enclose detailed bio-data and self-attested copies of all requisite documents from HSLC onwards including a Demand Draft of Rs. 2,000/- ( Rupees Two Thousand ) (Non-refundable) only drawn in favour of Principal, Darrang College payable at SBI, Main Branch, Tezpur (IFSC-SBIN0000195). The following testimonials and duly filled application must reach the Principal, Darrang College, Tezpur, P.O.- Tezpur, PIN-784001 latest by 18th February 2021.

Selection Procedure for Assistant Professor Job Vacancy:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in interview as and when decided by the Authority of Darrang College.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here



Disclaimer: Provided by Darrang College.