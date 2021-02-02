DC Barpeta Job Recruitment 2021- 25 Mandal Vacancy, Job Openings

Office of the Deputy Commissioner Barpeta has invited applications from Indian nationals for the recruitment of Mandal vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

DC Barpeta Job Recruitment 2021

Office of the Deputy Commissioner Barpeta has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 25 Mandal vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

DC Barpeta Job Opening Application About DC Barpeta Job Requirement Details Post Name Mandal No of Posts 25 Last date to apply 8 February, 2021 Job location Barpeta, Assam Age Limit 18- 40 years Salary Rs.14,000-60,500/- Grade pay Rs.6,200/- (PB-2) per month

Educational Eligibility Criteria for DC Barpeta Mandal Job Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Data Entry operator in District Judiciary Diphu , candidates must have at least passed HSLC examination or equivalent examination along with 6(six) months Recorders' Course Class Certificate from the Assam Survey and Settlement/Re-Settlement Operation of Assam

How to Apply for DC Barpeta Job Opening:

Candidates having requisite documents are advised to submit their application in standard format as published by Assam Gazette in Part-IX. Along with the application form, applicant must enclose the following documents mentioned below:

Self attested copies of all certificates of educational and other qualification, age, caste along-with other testimonials.

Two copies of recent passport size photographs duly attested by gazatted Officer.

Aspiring applicants are also asked to attach a self address envelope affixing Postal Stamp of Rs.5.

It is to be noted that the application and other requisite testimonials should be put inside an envelope on which the applicant should superscribe the post applied for.

Selection Procedure for Mandal Job Opening DC Barpeta:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Computer test and oral interview..

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here



Disclaimer: Provided by Office of the Deputy Commissioner Barpeta