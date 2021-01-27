DC West Karbi Anglong Job Recruitment 2021- 2 Junior Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner West Karbi Anglong has invited applications from well qualified candidates for the recruitment of Junior Assistants vacancy Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date confirmed.

DC West Karbi Anglong Job Recruitment 2021

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner West Karbi Anglong has published a job notification for the recruitment of 2 Junior Assistants vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

DC West Karbi Anglong Job Opening Application About Job Requirement details Post Name Junior Assistant No of Posts 2 Last date to Apply 1 February, 2021 Job location Karbi Anglong, Assam Age limit The applicant must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on 1st January 2021. Salary Rs. 14000/- to 60500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 6200/- per month

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Junior Assistant Job Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Junior Assistants in DC West Karbi Anglong, applicants should be a graduate in any discipline from a Govt. recognized Institution. He/ She shall possess at least 6 months Diploma / Certificate in Computer Application from an institute recognized by Govt.

How to Apply for DC West Karbi Anglong Job Opening:

Applicants who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their application in Standard Form of Application as published in the Assam Gazette in Part IX latest by 01.02.2021 up to 3 PM in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, West Karbi Anglong, Hamren, P.O./ P.S.- Hamren, PIN-782486

Along with the application form, he/she must enclose the following documents mentioned below:

Copies of Certificates / Mark Sheets in support of educational qualification along with age proof, caste certificate and valid employment exchange registration certificate.

Two copies of self-attested recent passport size colour photograph.

A self-address envelope ( Size- 22 cm X 10 cm) affixing postal stamp of Rs. 5.00 only.

Candidates must also submit sealed envelope. At the top of envelope, applicants will have to superscribe the name of the post applied including the application form.

Selection Procedure for DC West Karbi Anglong Junior Assistant:

There will be written examination that is scheduled to be on be 07.02.2021 at the Hamren Govt. Higher Secondary School. The examination will comprise of the following subjects- General Studies, General English, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Aptitude Test, Computer Knowledge. Questions will be in both multiple choice as well as descriptive types totaling 100 marks.

Following that, the selected candidates who qualify for the written examination shall be called for computer practical test both in English and Assamese language.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the Deputy Commissioner West Karbi Anglong