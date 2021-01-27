DFDO Jorhat Job Recruitment 2021 - 2 Driver & Grade-IV Vacancy, Job Openings

District Fisheries Development Officer (DFDO) Jorhat has released a notification for the recruitment of 02 posts. Posts of Driver and Grade-IV are available. Interested candidates can apply before the last date confirm.



DFDO Jorhat Job Recruitment 2021

District Fisheries Development Officer (DFDO) Jorhat has notified at their official website for the recruitment of 2 vacancies. Posts of Driver and Grade-IV are available. Interested candidates can check for the details below

DFDO Jorhat Job Opening Application About DFDO Job Requirement Details Name of the Posts Driver Grade-IV No of Posts 01 01 Job Location Jorhat, Assam Last Date 08/02/2021 Age Limit 18 years-40years (43 for OBC/MOBC, 45 for SC/ST, 42 for ex-serviceman and 50 for Persons with Disability) Salary 14,000rs-60,500rs + Grade Pay 5,200rs (pm) 12,000rs-52,000rs + Grade Pay 3,900rs (pm)

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for the Posts

Name of the Posts Qualification Driver HSLC Pass. Driving License for LMV/HMV is a must issued by the competent authority by the state of assam. Grade-IV Class VIII Pass from recognised educational institute or school.

How to Apply for DFDO Jorhat Job Vacancy:

The candidates may apply with the standard application form published in Assam Gazette Part IX. Self-attested copies of all relevant documents such as certificates, marksheets, and other proof of educational qualification must be enclosed. Age proof, caste certificate and other testimonials should be enclosed as well. Employment exchange card is a must. Attach one copy of recent passport size photo self-attested with the application and 2 more copies should be enclosed with the application. The application must be enclosed in a self-address envelop with a 10rs postal stamp and the postal address must be clearly mentioned. The envelop enclosed with the application and the documents may reach to the District Fishery Development Officer, Jorhat, JEC Road, Puja Dubi, PIN-785001, Assam. The envelop should clearly be marked as The Application For the post of Driveror The Application for the post of Grade-IV. Other information is provided at the official notification.

The envelop enclosing the Application may reach at the specified address before the last date. Applications after that won't be accepted.

Selection Procedure for Driver and Grade-IV Posts Opening:

Selection procedure will be in basis of skill test. For drivers there will be one driving test on 4-wheel vehicle and should know the traffic rules and traffic signals. The test will occur in Guwahati. The date will be notified later. The knowledge regarding Traffic rules and signals will have 60marks.The shortlisted candidates who will clear the skill test will have to submit their original testimonials to a personal assessment test. This will have 40 marks.

For Grade-IV eligible candidates will have appear on an interview in the office of District Fishery Development Officer, Jorhaton a fixed date which will be notified later.

