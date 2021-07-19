 Top
Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2021 - 01 Professor Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Dibrugarh University invites candidates for the recruitment of Professor Jobs in Assam, Apply Now!

Dibrugarh University

  2021-07-19

Dibrugarh University released latest job notification for the recruitment of Professor Jobs in Dibrugarh. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Dibrugarh University job vacancy 2021.

Dibrugarh University Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from Indian citizens for the post of Professor at Dibrugarh University. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Dibrugarh University Job Openings

About Dibrugarh University Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Professor

Posts

01

Age

Not Mentioned

Salary

Rs. 1,44,200 – 2,17,100/-

Last Date

04/08/2021

Location

Dibrugarh, Assam

Application Process

Offline

Application Fees

Rs. 500/-

Website

dibru.ac.in

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Professor Vacancy:

Candidates must possess M. Tech in Petroleum Technology or Engineering/M.Sc in Applied Geology/Physics (with advanced P.G. Diploma in Petroleum Exploration Geophysics)/allied subjects with PhD in Petroleum Technology or Engineering/Applied Geology/Chemical Engineering/Geophysics.

How to Apply for Dibrugarh University Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form along with relevant documents to Registrar, Dibrugarh University.

Selection Process for Professor Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Dibrugarh University, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

