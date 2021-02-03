Dimoria College Job Recruitment 2021 - 4 Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Dimoria College Khetri, Assam has invited applications from well qualified candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancy in various departments on a regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Dimoria College Khetri Job Recruitment

Dimoria College Khetri, Assam has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 4 Assistant professor vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Dimoria College Khetri Job Opening About Dimoria College Job Requirement Details Post Name Assistant Professor Subject wise vacancy English : 1 [ UR : 1, Roster point No. 02] Mathematics : 2 [ UR : 1, Roster point No. 33 ; OBC /MOBC : 1, Roster point No. 05] Economics: 1 [ UR : 1, Roster point No. 03] Last date to apply 17 February, 2021 Job location Khetri, Assam Age Limit 38 years Salary Rs. 57,700-1,82,400/-

Education Qualification Criteria for Assistant Professor Job Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Assistant Professor vacancy in Dimoria College, candidates must hold a minimum of 55% marks at the Master's Degree level (50% for SC/ST/PWD Candidate) in the relevant subject. He/ She must have cleared NET/SLET/SET. Freshers may as well apply for the vacant posts.

How to Apply for Dimoria College Job Opening:

Candidates having requisite documents are advised to submit their applications in the format prescribed by DHE Assam ( available in DHE Assam website). Along with the application form, he/she enclose detailed Bio-Data and self-attested copies of all requisite documents from HSLC onwards including a Bank Draft of Rs. 2,000/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Dimoria College payable at Central Bank of India, Khetri Branch. The following testimonials and applications should reach the Principal, Dimoria College, Khetri, Kamrup (M), Assam-782403 latest by 17th February 2021.

Selection Procedure for Assistant Professor Job Vacancy:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Interview as and when decided by the Authority of Dimoria College.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

