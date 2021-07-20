 Top
DECT Assam Recruitment 2021 - 01 Consultant Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training (DECT) invites candidates for the post of Technical Consultant Jobs in Guwahati, Check Now!

DECT Assam Recruitment

By : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-20T15:39:42+05:30

Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training released latest job notification for the recruitment of Technical Consultant Jobs in Assam. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on DECT Assam job vacancy 2021.

DECT Assam Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Applications are invited from Indian citizens for the post of 01 Technical Consultant in Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training Assam. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training Job Openings

About DECT Assam Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Technical Consultant

No. of Posts

01

Age Limit

Must not be more than 40 years as on 01/01/2021

Salary

Rs. 40,000/- Fixed Per Month

Job Location

Guwahati, Assam

Last date

29/07/2021

Email

recruitment.dectassam@gmail.com.

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Technical Consultant Vacancy:

Post NameQualifications
Technical Consultant

BE/ B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute with knowledge of preparation of plan and estimate, computer skills, etc.

Candidates should have 3 (three) years of work experience.

Candidates must be permanent residents of Assam.

Employment Registration no. is mandatory for the posts.

How to Apply for DECT Assam Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested candidates are required to submit their applications duly signed along with copies of educational & professional qualifications, work experience, testimonials, etc. to the email Id recruitment.dectassam@gmail.com.

The subject line in the e-mail should contain "Application for the Post of _____(fill in the name of the post applied for)____".

The last date for submission of the application is 29th July 2021.

Address: Director Employment and Craftsmen Training Assam, Rehabari, Guwahati-08

Selection Process for Technical Consultant Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview/merit and relevant experience.

Short-listed candidates will be called for interviews through email.

Candidates are advised to check their email Id and the above-mentioned website regularly.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training (DECT), Govt. of Assam

