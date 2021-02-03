Directorate of Handloom & Textiles Job Recruitment 2021 - Demonstrator Vacancy, Job Openings

Directorate of Handloom & Textiles Guwahati has welcomed applications from exceptionally energetic and dynamic applicants Applicants who meet the qualification rules alone can apply for the post of Demonstrator vacancy. Interested and candidates can apply before the last date.
DHT Assam Job RecruitmentThe Director, Handloom & Textiles Guwahati has released a job notification for the recruitment of 38 Demonstrator vacancy. Willing candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
|
Directorate of Handloom & Textile Assam Job Openings
|
About DHT Job
|
Recruitment details
|
Post name
|
Demonstrator
|
No. of posts
|
38
|
Job Location
|
Guwahati
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 40 years
|
Salary
|
Rs 14,000 to 60,500/-
|
Last date to apply
|
09/02/2021
Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Demonstrator Job Vacancy:
A competitor ought to be HSLC or comparable assessment passed and 2 (two) a long time authentication course in Textile Technology or Handloom Technology from any perceived Institute or Certificate Course from Handloom Training Institute of the Department of Handloom and Textile, Assam.
How to Apply for DHT Job Opening:
Attested duplicate of PWD/EWS endorsement gave by Competent Authority. EWS up-and-comers must Income and Assets Certificate of the family gave by the official, not underneath that position of Circle Officer as the arrangement of Para 5 of Govt. 0M No. ABP.07/2019/4, dated 10-04-2019. Generous, allude to the Govt. 0M No. ABP.07/2019/16, dated 31-12-2019. Up-and-comers may download a duplicate of the EWS Certificate from www.assamhandloom.com. Up-and-comers may download the example duplicate of the declaration from www.assamhandloom.com. 2 (two) duplicates of late identification size photos marked and dated by the up-and-comer on the converse side.
Documents Required for Demonstrator Job Opening:
The candidates shall have to produce an original copy of identity proof like PAN Card, Driving License, Passport, Current ID Card issued by Educational Institutions, Voter ID Card, AADHAAR Card along with Calling Letter/ Admit Card at the time of written test and The candidates shall have to produce original copy of educational qualification, age, caste, PRC/ Employment Exchange Registration Card, EWS, PwD, etc. at the time of the practical test.
DHT Assam Selection Procedure for Demonstrator Job Opening:
Selection will be based on written exam 100 marks according to the prospectus of two years authentication course in Handloom Training Institute/Textile Technology and a Practical Test of 50 marks. Four competitors will be chosen against every opportunity informed based on the imprints acquired in the Objective Type Written Test to show up in the Practical Test.
The Final Select rundown will be set up based on imprints acquired in both the Objective Tm Written Test and Practical Test and contain the names of up-and-comers equivalent to the quantity of opening promoted and chose. There will be ONE legitimacy list for the post-class savvy, for example, Open, OBC/MOBC, SC, ST(P), ST(H), and EWS independently for males and females according to opportunities for various posts for the whole State. The select rundown will be distributed in two broadly circled papers and the site of the Directorate.
DHT Postal Address:
The Director, Handloom and Textiles
Vastra Bhawan, Ambari, Guwahati
E-mail: assamhandloom@gmail.com
Advertisement Details: For more information, click here
Disclaimer: Provided by The Director, Handloom and Textiles, Assam