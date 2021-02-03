Directorate of Handloom & Textiles Job Recruitment 2021 - Demonstrator Vacancy, Job Openings

Directorate of Handloom & Textiles Guwahati has welcomed applications from exceptionally energetic and dynamic applicants Applicants who meet the qualification rules alone can apply for the post of Demonstrator vacancy. Interested and candidates can apply before the last date.

DHT Assam Job Recruitment The Director, Handloom & Textiles Guwahati has released a job notification for the recruitment of 38 Demonstrator vacancy. Willing candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Directorate of Handloom & Textile Assam Job Openings About DHT Job Recruitment details Post name Demonstrator No. of posts 38 Job Location Guwahati Age Limit 18 to 40 years Salary Rs 14,000 to 60,500/- Last date to apply 09/02/2021

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Demonstrator Job Vacancy: A competitor ought to be HSLC or comparable assessment passed and 2 (two) a long time authentication course in Textile Technology or Handloom Technology from any perceived Institute or Certificate Course from Handloom Training Institute of the Department of Handloom and Textile, Assam. How to Apply for DHT Job Opening:

The envelope containing the application structure (Assam Gazette Part-IX) alongside fundamental archives plainly set apart as "Application for the post of Demonstrator, Category - SC/ST/OBOEWS/PWD" will be routed to "The Director, Handloom, and Textiles, Assam, Vastra Bhawan, Ambari, Guwahati-1" and submitted in the application box of the Directorate. The last date of accommodation of the application structure is 9th February 2021. The application got after the last date of accommodation won't be engaged. 1 (one) self-tended to encompass of 5CM X 11CM attaching unused postal stamp of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees ten) as it were. Attested duplicate of PWD/EWS endorsement gave by Competent Authority. EWS up-and-comers must Income and Assets Certificate of the family gave by the official, not underneath that position of Circle Officer as the arrangement of Para 5 of Govt. 0M No. ABP.07/2019/4, dated 10-04-2019. Generous, allude to the Govt. 0M No. ABP.07/2019/16, dated 31-12-2019. Up-and-comers may download a duplicate of the EWS Certificate from www.assamhandloom.com. Up-and-comers may download the example duplicate of the declaration from www.assamhandloom.com. 2 (two) duplicates of late identification size photos marked and dated by the up-and-comer on the converse side. Documents Required for Demonstrator Job Opening:

The candidates shall have to produce an original copy of identity proof like PAN Card, Driving License, Passport, Current ID Card issued by Educational Institutions, Voter ID Card, AADHAAR Card along with Calling Letter/ Admit Card at the time of written test and The candidates shall have to produce original copy of educational qualification, age, caste, PRC/ Employment Exchange Registration Card, EWS, PwD, etc. at the time of the practical test. DHT Assam Selection Procedure for Demonstrator Job Opening: