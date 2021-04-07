District Legal Service Authority Recruitment 2021 - 24 Para Legal Volunteer Vacancy, Job Openings

District Legal Service Authority, Baksa released the latest job notification for the recruitment of 24 Para Legal volunteer vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on District Legal Service Authority, Baksa job vacancy 2021.

District Legal Service Authority Job Recruitment 2021

District Legal Service Authority, Baksa invites applications from the eligible candidates in prescribed format to fill up the following position of 24 Para Legal volunteers. The detailed application form, advertisement, and notification are available on District Legal Service Authority's website https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/baksa

District Legal Service Authority, Baksa Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

District Legal Service Authority, Baksa Job Opening About District Legal Service Authority Job Requirement Details Post Name Para Legal volunteer Posts 24 Location Baksa, Assam Salary The work of PLVs does not carry any salary, remuneration or wages except honorarium fixed by District Legal Services Authority, Baksa from time to time, as per rules Last Date 08/04/2021 Application Fees N/A

