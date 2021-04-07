District Legal Service Authority Recruitment 2021 - 24 Para Legal Volunteer Vacancy, Job Openings

District Legal Service Authority, Baksa released the latest job notification for the recruitment of 24 Para Legal volunteer vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on District Legal Service Authority, Baksa job vacancy 2021.
District Legal Service Authority Job Recruitment 2021
District Legal Service Authority, Baksa invites applications from the eligible candidates in prescribed format to fill up the following position of 24 Para Legal volunteers. The detailed application form, advertisement, and notification are available on District Legal Service Authority's website https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/baksa
District Legal Service Authority, Baksa Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-
District Legal Service Authority, Baksa Job Opening
About District Legal Service Authority Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Para Legal volunteer
Posts
24
Location
Baksa, Assam
Salary
The work of PLVs does not carry any salary, remuneration or wages except honorarium fixed by District Legal Services Authority, Baksa from time to time, as per rules
Last Date
08/04/2021
Application Fees
N/A
How to Apply for District Legal Service Authority, Baksa Job Opening 2021:
Application, as published in the Assam Gazette in Part-IX along with two (2) copies of passport size photographs, one self-addressed envelope with relevant testimonials attested by a Gazetted Officer, must reach in the Office of the District Legal Services Authority, Baksa on or before 08/04/2021 up to 04:30 P.M.
Address: Baksa, Assam
Selection Process for Para Legal volunteer:
The decision of the selection committee in shortlisting the number of the candidate for interview and selection of PLV shall be final. They wil be selected as per the relevant scheme.
Selected PLVs shall be required to undergo a training programme as per the decision of the District Legal Service Authority, Baksa
Last Date: 07-04-2021
Detail Notification: Click Here
