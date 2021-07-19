DLSA Dhubri Recruitment 2021 - 01 Front Office Coordinator Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Dhubri District Legal Services Authority released latest job notification for the recruitment of Front Office Jobs in Dhubri. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on DLSA Dhubri job vacancy 2021.

Dhubri District Legal Services Authority Job Recruitment Notification 2021

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Dhubri announced job openings for the recruitment of 01 Front Office Coordinator vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Dhubri District Legal Services Authority Job Openings About DLSA Dhubri Job Requirement Details Post Name Front Office Coordinator Posts 01 Salary Rs. 20,000/- Per Month Age 43 Years Last Date 28/07/2021 Location Dhubri, Assam Application Process Offline Website http://dhubrijudiciary.gov.in/

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Front Office Coordinator Vacancy:

Candidates must hold BA / BSc / BCom or equivalent examinations along with a six months diploma/certificate course in computers with proficiency in MS Office, Internet & Email.

How to Apply for DLSA Dhubri Job Opening 2021:

To apply candidates need to send application in standard form along with self-attested testimonials in respect of educational qualification, computer diploma certificate, age proof certificate, caste certificate, 2 copies of recent passport size photographs etc. should reach to the Office of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Dhubri, Top Floor, DC's Court Building, Dhubri on or before 28-07-2021.

Selection Process for Front Office Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process Will Be Based On Interview.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here



Disclaimer: Provided by DLSA Dhubri, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

