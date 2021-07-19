 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

DLSA Dhubri Recruitment 2021 - 01 Front Office Coordinator Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) invites candidates for the recruitment of Front Office Coordinator Jobs in Assam, Apply Now!

DLSA Dhubri

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-20T12:19:17+05:30

Dhubri District Legal Services Authority released latest job notification for the recruitment of Front Office Jobs in Dhubri. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on DLSA Dhubri job vacancy 2021.

Dhubri District Legal Services Authority Job Recruitment Notification 2021

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Dhubri announced job openings for the recruitment of 01 Front Office Coordinator vacancy. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Dhubri District Legal Services Authority Job Openings

About DLSA Dhubri Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Front Office Coordinator

Posts

01

Salary

Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

Age

43 Years

Last Date

28/07/2021

Location

Dhubri, Assam

Application Process

Offline

Website

http://dhubrijudiciary.gov.in/

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Front Office Coordinator Vacancy:

Candidates must hold BA / BSc / BCom or equivalent examinations along with a six months diploma/certificate course in computers with proficiency in MS Office, Internet & Email.

How to Apply for DLSA Dhubri Job Opening 2021:

To apply candidates need to send application in standard form along with self-attested testimonials in respect of educational qualification, computer diploma certificate, age proof certificate, caste certificate, 2 copies of recent passport size photographs etc. should reach to the Office of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Dhubri, Top Floor, DC's Court Building, Dhubri on or before 28-07-2021.

Selection Process for Front Office Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process Will Be Based On Interview.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by DLSA Dhubri, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

City-wise Job Openings in Assam & Northeast India

Jobs in Guwahati

Northeast Jobs

Jobs in Kokrajhar

Assam Career

Jobs in Silchar

Jobs in Assam

Jobs in Jorhat

Jobs in Manipur

Jobs in Shillong

Jobs in Meghalaya

Jobs in Imphal

Jobs in Tripura

Jobs in Bongaigaon

Jobs in Agartala

Jobs in Golaghat

Jobs in Kohima

Jobs in Dibrugarh

Jobs in Tezpur

Category: Jobs in Jorhat, Assistant Professor Jobs in Assam, Assam Agriculture Jobs, College Jobs in Assam, Jobs in Assam Agriculture Department, Assam Agriculture Assam Career, Assam Govt Jobs for 12th Pass, Assam Govt Jobs, SSC Assam Career

Tags: DLSA Dhubri Recruitment Jobs in Assam Front Office Coordinator Jobs DLSA Dhubri Jobs in Dhubri Dhubri District Legal Services Authority Assam Job Openings 
Categories: Jobs in Assam Jobs Assam Govt Jobs Legal Jobs in Assam Dhubri DC Office Recruitment 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X