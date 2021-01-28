DLSA DSJ Kokrajhar Job Recruitment 2021 - 7 Para Legal Volunteers Vacancies, Job Openings

District Legal Service Assistant (DLSA), District & Session Judge (DSJ) Kokrajhar released a notification for 07 posts on Para Legal Volunteer (PLVs) which are currently available. Interested candidates may apply before the last date confirmed.



District Legal Service Assistant (DLSA), District & Session Judge (DSJ) Kokrajhar released a notification for 07 posts on Para Legal Volunteer (PLVs) which are currently available. Interested candidates can go through no of posts, age limit, salary,

DLSA Kokrajhar PLV Job Application About DLSA Kokrajhar Jobs Requirement Details Name of Post Para Legal Volunteer No Posts 07 Job Location Kokrajhar, Assam Last Date 02/02/2021 Age limit 21 years minimum Salary The work of PLVs does not carry any salary, remuneration or wage except remuneration fixed by District Legal Services Authority, Kokrajhar from time to time, as per rules. Application Mode Offline

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Para Legal Volunteers (PLV) Jobs:

The candidate must have the qualification of Matriculation. He/ She have the ability to assist the needy in society coupled with the compassion, empathy and concern for the upliftment of marginalised and weaker sections of the society.

How to apply for DLSA Kokrajhar PLV Job Opening:

The candidate may fill the standard application form published in the Assam Gazette in Part IX. Candidate may send the form along with 2 copies of passport size photographs to the office of the District Legal Service Authority, Kokrajhar.The envelop on which the application will be in must have the address of the applicant as well. It should reach at the office of the District Legal Service Authority, Kokrajhar on or before the last date. The last date of application is 2nd February 2021 up to 04:30pm. No application after the fixed date will be accepted.

Selection Procedure for PLV Jobs Vacancy:

Selection procedure will be based on the details provided by the applicant and shortlisted candidates will be called for an Interview. In basis of the Interview the Selection Committee will make their decision which shall be final.

