HPB Girls College Job Recruitment - 4 Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Hemo Prova Borbora (HPB) Girls' College Assam has invited applications from well qualified candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Professor vacancy.

HPB Girls College Job Recruitment 2021

Hemo Prova Borbora (HPB) Girls' College Assam has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 4 Assistant Professor vacancy in various departments. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

HPB Girl's College Job Opening Application About HPB Girls College Job Requirement details Post Name Assistant Professor Subject wise vacancy · Education : 2 [ UR : 1, Roster point No. 7; UR(EWS) : 1, Roster point No. 9] · Home Science : 1 [ UR (EWS) : 1, Roster point No. 19] · Political Science : 1 [ UR (EWS) : 1, Roster point No. 29] Last date to Apply 17 February, 2021 Job location Golaghat, Assam Age Limit 38 years Salary Rs. 57,700-1,82,400/-

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Assistant Professor vacancy in HPB Girls College, candidates must hold a minimum of 55% marks at the Master's Degree level (50% for SC/ST/PWD Candidate) in the relevant subject. He/ She must have cleared NET/SLET/SET. Freshers may as well apply for the vacant posts.

How to Apply for HPB Girls College Job Opening:

Candidates having requisite documents are advised to submit their applications in the format prescribed by DHE Assam ( available in DHE Assam website). Along with the application form, he/she enclose detailed bio-data and self-attested copies of all the requisite documents from HSLC onwards including a Demand Draft of Rs. 2,500/- (Non-refundable) only drawn in favour of Principal, H.P.B. Girls' College, Golaghat, payable at S.B.I. Golaghat Branch. The following testimonials and duly filled application should reach the Principal & Secretary, H.P.B. Girls' College,Golaghat, P.O.- Golaghat, PIN -785621, District:-Golaghat latest by 17th February 2021.

Selection Procedure for Assistant Professor Job Opening:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in interview as and when decided by the Authority of Hemo Prova Borbora (HPB) Girls' College Assam.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

