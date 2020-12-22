IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2020 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

Applications are invited for ONLINE Interview over MSTeams for the contractual post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a DST-SERB sponsored project entitled, "Adaptive Cell Scheduling Function of 6TiSCH Network for Efficient Data Communication in Industrial Internet of Things" in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati. Check more details on IIT Guwahati job vacancy 2020.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati announced job applications. Eligible candidates can apply under for the post of Junior Research Fellow IIT Guwahati, Recruitment 2020. Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Job Opening About Job Requirement Details Post Name Junior Research Fellow Job Location Guwahati No.of Posts 1 Post Last Date 26/12/2020 Salary Rs. 31,000/-Per Month Application Fees N/A

Qualification Criteria for JRF Vacancy:

BE/BTech in CS/IT/EC/EE or Equivalent. The candidate must have cleared GATE at least once. (People with ME/MTech/MS (by Research) in CS/IT/EC/EE or Equivalent may also apply).

Knowledge in systems and networking, specifically on IoT Networking protocols, hardware and simulator

Selection Process for IIT Guwahati JRF Vacancies:

Shortlisted candidates will be called for online interview through e-mail which will also contain the interview schedule and MSTeams link.

The shortlisted candidates have to appear in the online interview.

The selection committee will decide the suitable candidate after the interview.



How to Apply for IIT Guwahati Latest Job Opening 2020:

The candidates have to send an application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, postal address, mobile no., email id, etc. by 26th December 2020 (Saturday) to the PI at the following email address with subject line "Application for JRF (GATE) Position".

Important Dates:

Application Deadline: 26th December 2020 (Saturday)

Shortlisting Date: 27th December 2020 (Sunday)

Interview Date: 28th December 2020 (Monday)

Address: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Guwahati-781039, Assam

