Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - 01 Secretary Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) invites candidates for the recruitment of Secretary Jobs in Assam, Apply Now!

Indian Red Cross Society

  |  2021-07-03T14:08:03+05:30

Indian Red Cross Society released latest job notification for the recruitment of 01 Secretary Jobs in Guwahati. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on IRCS job vacancy 2021.

Indian Red Cross Society Guwahati Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Indian Red Cross Society, Guwahati District Branch has invited applications for the posts of 01 Secretary posts. Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Indian Red Cross Society Guwahati Job Openings

About IRCS Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Secretary

Posts

01

Age

35 to 50 Years

Salary

As Per IRCS Norms

Last Date

05/07/2021

Location

Guwahati, Assam

Application Process

Online

Email

jobircsgdb@gmail.com.

Job Duration

3 years from the date of joining

Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Secretary Vacancy:

  1. Candidates must possess a Master's Degree with excellent computer proficiency.
  2. 8 to 10 years Experience and above in the field of social development

How to Apply for Indian Red Cross Society Guwahati Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested candidates may apply through mail within 7 days of publication of this advertisement. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted and no TA/ DA will be provided for appearing in the interview.

Address: Indian Red Cross Society Guwahati, Assam

Selection Process for Secretary Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Red Cross Society Guwahati, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.

