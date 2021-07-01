 Top
IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - 01 Security Officer Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) invites candidates for the recruitment of Security Officer Jobs in Guwahati, Apply Now!

IASST Guwahati

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-03T12:59:28+05:30

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology released latest job notification for the recruitment of Security Officer Jobs in Assam. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on IASST Assam job vacancy 2021.

IASST Guwahati Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology invites job applications for one Security Officer on a contract basis to look after and manage the security system of the Institute. IASST Post Details, Qualifications, Salary Scale Given below:-

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology Job Openings

About IASST Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Security Officer

Posts

01 Post

Salary

A fixed monthly amount shall be admissible, arrived at by deducting the basic pension from the pay drawn at the time of retirement. There will be no annual increment/percentage during the contract period

Age

62 Years

Application Process

Offline

Last Date

03/07/2021

Location

Guwahati, Assam

Application Fees

N/A

Job Type

Contract Basis

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Security Officer Vacancy:

Retired CISF Personal not below the rank of Assistant Commandant

How to Apply for IASST Job Opening 2021:

To apply interested candidates may submit their applications in the format attached herewith. The application shall accompany one copy of latest passport size photograph and self–attested copies of the educational qualification certificates, professional certificates(if any), experience certificates, last pay certificate, cast certificate etc. The applications superscripted with Advertisement Number may be sent to the Registrar, IASST, Paschim Boragaon, Garchuk, Guwahati–35, Assam within fifteen days from the date of publication [DOP: 18/06/2021] of this advertisement.

Selection Process for Security Officer Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on interview.

No TA/DA will be provided to the candidates for appearing in the interview.

IASST reserves the right to accept or reject any application without assigning any reason whatsoever.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology.

Sentinel Digital Desk
