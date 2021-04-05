IRCON Tinsukia Recruitment 2021 - 01 Chief General Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED released latest job notification for the recruitment of 01 Chief General Manager Job Vacancy in Tinsukia. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on IRCON Tinsukia job vacancy 2021.

IRCON Tinsukia Job Recruitment 2021

IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED invites eligible candidates for the recruitment of 01 Chief General Manager Posts. IRCON Tinsukia Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

IRCON Tinsukia Job Opening About IRCON Job Requirement Details Post Name Chief General Manager Job Location Tinsukia No.of Posts 01 Salary Rs. 144,200 - Rs. 218,200 /-Per Month Last Date 30/04/2021 Application Fees N/A

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Chief General Manager Posts:

1. IRSEE Officer working in SAG/NFSAG/SG/JAG/ Sr. Scale with experience in construction/ maintenance of sub-station, electrical general service and Railway Electrification. Non – IRSEE Senior Scale Electrical officer is also eligible.

1. The job requirement will include preparation of bids and tenders and execution of projects at various project sites, dealing with various Contractors, Suppliers, local authorities and officials of Clients/Consultants.

3. Relevant extensive experience and requisite knowledge in the same field.

4. The number of years of experience and nature of experience of the officer in the specific area as per requirement will be taken into consideration.

5. Officer should have good communication skills.

6. Overall, an officer with a good mix of all of the above shall be preferred for selection

How to Apply for IRCON Job Opening 2021:

Candidates may apply through the proper channel for selection on a deputation basis to the above-mentioned vacancies in the prescribed proforma attached herewith.

Zonal Railways may forward the applications of eligible candidates along with Vigilance/DAR Clearance and APARs to Corporate Office/IRCON, New Delhi.

A scanned copy of the application in the enclosed format duly filled may also be sent by a candidate in advance through e-mail to deputation@ircon.org so as to reach us by 30.04.2021.

Selection Process for Chief General Manager Vacancy:

Selection will be based on a Deputation basis

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.







