 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

JMCH Jorhat Assam Job Recruitment 2021 - 1 Junior Pharmacovigilance Associate Vacancy, Job Openings

JMCH Jorhat Assam has notified for the recruitment of 1 Junior Pharmacovigilance Associate vacancy. Apply now!

JMCH Jorhat Assam Job Recruitment 2021 - 1 Junior Pharmacovigilance Associate Vacancy, Job Openings

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2 Feb 2021 12:06 PM GMT

Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) Assam has published a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Pharmacovigilance Associate vacancy for the ADR Monitoring Centre, Department of Pharmacology. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

JMCH Jorhat Job Recruitment

JMCH Assam has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Junior Pharmacovigilance Associate vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

JMCH Jorhat Job Opening

About JMCH Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Junior Pharmacovigilance Associate

No of posts

1

Walk in interview date

11 February, 2021

Job location

Jorhat, Assam

Salary

Rs. 26,250/- per month

Education Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Junior Associate:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Junior Pharmacovigilance Associate vacancy in JMCH, candidates must have qualified Master degree in Pharmacy / Clinical Pharmacology / Pharmacy Practice / Clinical Research OR Pharm. D / MBBS / BDS from a recognised University or Institute.

How to Apply for JMCH Junior Associate Job Opening:

Candidates having requisite documents are advised to appear for walk in interview scheduled to be on 11/02/2021 from 9 AM onwards at the venue given below:

Venue: Lecture Hall IV (Circular Building), Jorhat Medical College & Hospital

At the time of interview, candidates must carry all original documents, 2 nos. recent passport size photographs and a set of self-attested copies of certificates and other requisite documents.

Selection Procedure for JMCH Junior Associate:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Oral interview or a written screening test shall be conducted if the number of candidates is high.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) Assam

City-wise Job Opening
Jobs in GuwahatiNortheast Jobs
Jobs in KokrajharAssam Career
Jobs in SilcharJobs in Assam
Jobs in JorhatJobs in Manipur
Jobs in ShillongJobs in Meghalaya
Jobs in ImphalJobs in Tripura
Jobs in BongaigaonJobs in Agartala
Jobs in GolaghatJobs in Kohima
Jobs in DibrugarhJobs in Tezpur

JMCH job recruitment JMCH Jobs Jorhat Medical College and Hospital jobs in assam Jobs in Jorhat Assam Career JMCH Recruitment 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X