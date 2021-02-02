JMCH Jorhat Assam Job Recruitment 2021 - 1 Junior Pharmacovigilance Associate Vacancy, Job Openings

Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) Assam has published a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Pharmacovigilance Associate vacancy for the ADR Monitoring Centre, Department of Pharmacology. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

JMCH Jorhat Job Recruitment

JMCH Assam has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Junior Pharmacovigilance Associate vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

JMCH Jorhat Job Opening About JMCH Job Requirement Details Post Name Junior Pharmacovigilance Associate No of posts 1 Walk in interview date 11 February, 2021 Job location Jorhat, Assam Salary Rs. 26,250/- per month

Education Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Junior Associate:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Junior Pharmacovigilance Associate vacancy in JMCH, candidates must have qualified Master degree in Pharmacy / Clinical Pharmacology / Pharmacy Practice / Clinical Research OR Pharm. D / MBBS / BDS from a recognised University or Institute.

How to Apply for JMCH Junior Associate Job Opening:

Candidates having requisite documents are advised to appear for walk in interview scheduled to be on 11/02/2021 from 9 AM onwards at the venue given below:

Venue: Lecture Hall IV (Circular Building), Jorhat Medical College & Hospital

At the time of interview, candidates must carry all original documents, 2 nos. recent passport size photographs and a set of self-attested copies of certificates and other requisite documents.

Selection Procedure for JMCH Junior Associate:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Oral interview or a written screening test shall be conducted if the number of candidates is high.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) Assam