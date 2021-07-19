District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh Recruitment 2021 - Chief Administrative Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

 Top
District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh

  |  19 July 2021 11:15 AM GMT

District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Chief Administrative Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh job vacancy 2021.

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Chief Administrative Officer

Posts

01

Location

Dibrugarh, Assam

Salary

Rs. 30,000-1,10,000/- Per Month

Last Date

02/08/2021

Age

No age limit

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Chief Administrative Officer

To apply for the post of Chief Administrative Officer at the District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh, the candidate must have done Graduate in any Discipline.

Work Experience: 03 years.

How to Apply for District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send their applications in the standard form along with self-attested copies of all the testimonials through email to "judgedibrugarh@gmail.com" on or before 2nd August 2021.

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Apply Online: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh

