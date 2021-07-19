District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh Recruitment 2021 - Chief Administrative Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Chief Administrative Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh job vacancy 2021.
District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh Job Recruitment Notification 2021
District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Chief Administrative Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh Job Openings
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Chief Administrative Officer
Posts
|01
Location
Dibrugarh, Assam
Salary
Rs. 30,000-1,10,000/- Per Month
Last Date
02/08/2021
Age
No age limit
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Chief Administrative Officer
To apply for the post of Chief Administrative Officer at the District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh, the candidate must have done Graduate in any Discipline.
Work Experience: 03 years.
How to Apply for District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send their applications in the standard form along with self-attested copies of all the testimonials through email to "judgedibrugarh@gmail.com" on or before 2nd August 2021.
