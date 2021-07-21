Brahmaputra Board Recruitment 2021 - Assistant, Executive Engineer Vacancy, Job Openings

 Top
Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-22T12:24:54+05:30

Brahmaputra Board released the latest job notification for the recruitment of an Assistant, Executive Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Brahmaputra Board job vacancy 2021.

Brahmaputra Board Job Recruitment Notification 2021

Brahmaputra Board has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of an Assistant, Executive Engineer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Brahmaputra Board Openings

About Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Assistant, Executive Engineer

Posts

39

Location

Guwahati, Agartala, Siliguri, Nalbari, Jorhat, Gangtok, Imphal, Aizwal, Dimapur

Salary

Rs.35400-214100/- Per Month

Last Date

30/07/2021

Age

56 Years

Application Fees

N/A

Educational Qualification for Brahmaputra Board Job Vacancy:

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Assistant, Executive Engineer

To apply for the post of Assistant, Executive Engineer at the Brahmaputra Board, the candidate must have completed As per Norms from any of the recognized board or universities.

How to Apply for Brahmaputra Board Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Secretary, Brahmaputra Board, Basistha, Guwahati – 29

Short Advertisement Details: Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Brahmaputra Board

