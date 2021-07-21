Brahmaputra Board Recruitment 2021 - Assistant, Executive Engineer Vacancy, Job Openings

Brahmaputra Board released the latest job notification for the recruitment of an Assistant, Executive Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Brahmaputra Board job vacancy 2021.
Brahmaputra Board Job Recruitment Notification 2021
Brahmaputra Board has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of an Assistant, Executive Engineer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Brahmaputra Board Openings
About Job
Requirement Details
Post Name
Assistant, Executive Engineer
Posts
39
Location
Guwahati, Agartala, Siliguri, Nalbari, Jorhat, Gangtok, Imphal, Aizwal, Dimapur
Salary
Rs.35400-214100/- Per Month
Last Date
30/07/2021
Age
56 Years
Application Fees
N/A
Educational Qualification for Brahmaputra Board Job Vacancy:
Post Name
Educational Qualification
Assistant, Executive Engineer
To apply for the post of Assistant, Executive Engineer at the Brahmaputra Board, the candidate must have completed As per Norms from any of the recognized board or universities.
How to Apply for Brahmaputra Board Job Openings:
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Secretary, Brahmaputra Board, Basistha, Guwahati – 29
Short Advertisement Details: Click Here
Disclaimer: Provided by Brahmaputra Board