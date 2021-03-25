 Top
Brahmaputra Board Guwahati Recruitment 2021 - 13 Deputy Chief Engineer Vacancy, Job Openings

Brahmaputra Board Guwahati invites candidates for the recruitment of 13 Deputy Chief Engineer Job vacancies in Guwahati, Apply Now!

Brahmaputra Board Guwahati

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  25 March 2021 10:17 AM GMT

Brahmaputra Board Guwahati released latest job notification for the recruitment of 13 Deputy Chief Engineer Vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date 31/03/2021. Check more details on Brahmaputra Board Guwahati job vacancy 2021.

Brahmaputra Board Guwahati Job Notification 2021

Applications are invited for filling up the following posts on a deputation basis in the Brahmaputra Board, Guwahati-29 a Statutory Body established under Brahmaputra Board Act (46 of 1980) from candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria as indicated against the posts. Brahmaputra Board Guwahati Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Brahmaputra Board Guwahati Job Opening

About Brahmaputra Board Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Deputy Chief Engineer

Job Location

Guwahati

No.of Posts

13 Posts

Salary

Rs. 67,700 - Rs. 2,08,700/-Per Month

Last Date

31/03/2021

Age Limit

The upper age limit for candidates is 56 years on the closing date of receipt of application.

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Deputy Chief Engineer Posts:

Eligibility criteria-Officers of the Central Government or State Govemment or Union Territory Administration or State Electricity Boards or Public Sector Undertakings or Statutory Organisations or Autonomous bodies or Universities or recognized Research Institutions:

Holding analogous post in parent cadre or department on a regular basis

Five years regular service in the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)/(Mechanical) in level-10 (Rs.56,100 — 1,77,500/-) in pay matrix in parent cadre or department.

Desirable- five years experience in Water Resources Project.

How to Apply for Brahmaputra Board Guwahati Job Opening 2021:

Interested and eligible officers/officials may send their applications through the proper channel with 4(four) copies of biodata as per prescribed Proforma (enclosed). Applications completed in all respect are to be forwarded through the proper channel so as to reach the Secretary, Brahmaputra Board, Basistha, Guwahati-29 within 31.03.2021. Applications received late in response to an earlier advertisement dated 15th June 2020 will be considered as a valid application. Candidates whose applications have been forwarded by their respective employers before need not apply again.

Address: Brahmaputra Board Guwahati, Basistha, Assam

Selection Process for Deputy Chief Engineer Vacancy:

Selection Will be Based either Written Exam/Interview

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Brahmaputra Board Guwahati, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.


Sentinel Digital Desk
