IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2021 – 4 Project Engineer Vacancies, Job Openings

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is the sixth member of the IIT fraternity which was established in 1994. IIT Guwahati has invited applicants for an online interview for the post of four project managers under the project of "TIH on technology for underwater exploration". Interested candidates can apply before the closing date.
IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2021
The IIT Guwahati has currently released its official notification for job openings for the post of Project Engineer. Interested candidates can go through the details to know more about its necessary requirement and eligibility criteria for this post.
|
IIT Guwahati Recruitment
|
About IIT Guwahati job application
|
Requirement details
|
Post Name
|
Project Engineer
|
No. of post
|
4
|
Job location
|
Guwahati, Assam
|
Application Start date
|
Immediate
|
Application End date
|
25.03.2021
|
Date of Interview
|
05.04.2021
|
Mode
|
Online
|
Salary
|
Rs. 58,090
Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Project Engineer Post vacancies:
|
Post Name
|
Project Engineer
|
Educational Qualification
|
Ph.D. in ME/CSE/Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Electrical Engineering
|
|
How to apply for IIT Guwahati Job openings:
Candidates must fill-up the form in the link given below and must upload the certificates, recommendation letter, and one-page proposal on or before 25-03-2021.
For the online link, click here.
Selection Procedure for Project Engineer job vacancy:
The Selection Procedure will be based on performance and the candidates who are shortlisted will be informed through mail on 31-03-2021.
Application Details: For more information, please click here
Disclaimer: Provided by IIT Guwahati.