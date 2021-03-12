 Top
IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2021 – 4 Project Engineer Vacancies, Job Openings

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  12 March 2021 11:45 AM GMT

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is the sixth member of the IIT fraternity which was established in 1994. IIT Guwahati has invited applicants for an online interview for the post of four project managers under the project of "TIH on technology for underwater exploration". Interested candidates can apply before the closing date.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2021

The IIT Guwahati has currently released its official notification for job openings for the post of Project Engineer. Interested candidates can go through the details to know more about its necessary requirement and eligibility criteria for this post.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment

About IIT Guwahati job application

Requirement details

Post Name

Project Engineer

No. of post

4

Job location

Guwahati, Assam

Application Start date

Immediate

Application End date

25.03.2021

Date of Interview

05.04.2021

Mode

Online

Salary

Rs. 58,090

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Project Engineer Post vacancies:

Post Name

Project Engineer

Educational Qualification

Ph.D. in ME/CSE/Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Electrical Engineering

How to apply for IIT Guwahati Job openings:

Candidates must fill-up the form in the link given below and must upload the certificates, recommendation letter, and one-page proposal on or before 25-03-2021.

For the online link, click here.

Selection Procedure for Project Engineer job vacancy:

The Selection Procedure will be based on performance and the candidates who are shortlisted will be informed through mail on 31-03-2021.

Application Details: For more information, please click here

Disclaimer: Provided by IIT Guwahati.

