NF Railway Recruitment 2021- 8 Nursing Superintendent & Lab Assistant Vacancy, Job opening

Indian Railway has notified for the recruitment of8 Nursing Superintendent & Lab Assistant vacancies. Apply Now!

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  1 May 2021 10:11 AM GMT

Indian Railway released the latest job notification for the recruitment of 8 Nursing Superintendent & Lab Assistant Vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Railway job vacancy 2021.

NF Railway Recruitment 2021

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Guwahati invites online applications from eligible candidates for the Paramedical Staff Vacancy of Nursing Superintendent and Laboratory Assistant. The last date for submission of the application is 03.05.2021. desrirous candidates can check post details, age, salary etc below.


NF Railway Recruitment 2021


About NF Railway Recruitment Requirement Details
Post Name


Nursing Superintendent

Laboratory Assistant


No. of Posts


62


Salary


Pay Level-7 (Rs. 44900/- per month + other allowances as admissible).

Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21700/- per month + other allowances as admissible).


Age Limit


20 to 38 years. Upper age relaxation for SC/ST- 5 years and 3 years for OBC

18 to 33 years. Upper age relaxation for SC/ ST- 5 years and 3 years for OBC.


Job LocationGuwahati
Last Date

03.05.2021


Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for NF Railway Recruitment 2021


Post nameEducational Qualification

Nursing Superintendent

Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing & Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by Indian Nursing Medical Council OR BSc Nursing.

Laboratory Assistant

12th (10+2 stage) in Science, plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT).


How to Apply for NF Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://paramedicalapplication.nfreis.org/ from 18:00 hrs on 30.04.2021 to 10:00 hrs on 03.05.2021.

Apply Online: Click here


Selection Procedure for NF Railway Recruitment 2021

An online Whatsapp Video interview will be held on 06.05.2021 from 10 AM onwards through mobile number 9957550560.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the Indian Railway


NF Railway Recruitment Nursing Superintendent & Lab Assistant Vacancy Jobs in Guwahati 
