NF Railway Recruitment 2021- 8 Nursing Superintendent & Lab Assistant Vacancy, Job opening

Indian Railway released the latest job notification for the recruitment of 8 Nursing Superintendent & Lab Assistant Vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Railway job vacancy 2021.
NF Railway Recruitment 2021
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Guwahati invites online applications from eligible candidates for the Paramedical Staff Vacancy of Nursing Superintendent and Laboratory Assistant. The last date for submission of the application is 03.05.2021. desrirous candidates can check post details, age, salary etc below.
NF Railway Recruitment 2021
|About NF Railway Recruitment
|Requirement Details
|Post Name
|No. of Posts
|Salary
|Age Limit
|Job Location
|Guwahati
|Last Date
03.05.2021
Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for NF Railway Recruitment 2021
|Post name
|Educational Qualification
Nursing Superintendent
Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing & Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by Indian Nursing Medical Council OR BSc Nursing.
Laboratory Assistant
12th (10+2 stage) in Science, plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT).
How to Apply for NF Railway Recruitment 2021
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://paramedicalapplication.nfreis.org/ from 18:00 hrs on 30.04.2021 to 10:00 hrs on 03.05.2021.
Apply Online: Click here
Selection Procedure for NF Railway Recruitment 2021
An online Whatsapp Video interview will be held on 06.05.2021 from 10 AM onwards through mobile number 9957550560.
Advertisement details: For more information, Click here
Disclaimer: Provided by The Office of the Indian Railway