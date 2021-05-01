NF Railway Recruitment 2021- 8 Nursing Superintendent & Lab Assistant Vacancy, Job opening

Indian Railway released the latest job notification for the recruitment of 8 Nursing Superintendent & Lab Assistant Vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Indian Railway job vacancy 2021.

NF Railway Recruitment 2021

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Guwahati invites online applications from eligible candidates for the Paramedical Staff Vacancy of Nursing Superintendent and Laboratory Assistant. The last date for submission of the application is 03.05.2021. desrirous candidates can check post details, age, salary etc below.





About NF Railway Recruitment Requirement Details Post Name

Nursing Superintendent Laboratory Assistant

No. of Posts

6 2

Salary

Pay Level-7 (Rs. 44900/- per month + other allowances as admissible). Pay Level-3 (Rs. 21700/- per month + other allowances as admissible).

Age Limit

20 to 38 years. Upper age relaxation for SC/ST- 5 years and 3 years for OBC 18 to 33 years. Upper age relaxation for SC/ ST- 5 years and 3 years for OBC.

Job Location Guwahati Last Date 03.05.2021





Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for NF Railway Recruitment 2021





Post name Educational Qualification Nursing Superintendent Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing & Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by Indian Nursing Medical Council OR BSc Nursing. Laboratory Assistant 12th (10+2 stage) in Science, plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT).





How to Apply for NF Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://paramedicalapplication.nfreis.org/ from 18:00 hrs on 30.04.2021 to 10:00 hrs on 03.05.2021.

Apply Online: Click here





Selection Procedure for NF Railway Recruitment 2021

An online Whatsapp Video interview will be held on 06.05.2021 from 10 AM onwards through mobile number 9957550560.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

