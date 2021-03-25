 Top
NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2021- 02 Accountant Vacancy, Latest Jobs

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) invites eligible candidates for the recruitment of 02 Accountant Job Vacancy in Guwahati, Check Now!

  |  25 March 2021 8:51 AM GMT

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati released latest job notification for the recruitment of 02 Accountant Posts. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NIPER Guwahati job vacancy 2021.

NIPER Guwahati Job Recruitment 2021

NIPER invites online Applications from the eligible Indian Nationals for Direct Recruitment for the Teaching and NonTeaching posts on a regular/contractual basis through open competition. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

NIPER Guwahati Job Opening Applications

About NIPER Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Accountant

Job Location

Guwahati

No.of Posts

02 Posts

Salary

Rs. 44,900/-Per Month

Last Date

05/04/2021

Age Limit

Not exceeding 35 years

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Accountant Posts:

B.Com from a recognized University/Institute.

Desirable Qualification: M.Com/ MBA in Finance. Preference will be given to the candidate with working knowledge in PFMS, ERP, SAP, GEM procurements, GFR Rules, GST filing, e-office management, etc.

Experience: 3 (Three) years of experience in any Central/State Govt. or University/PSU and other Central/State Autonomous, other recognized institute of repute.

How to Apply for NIPER Job Opening 2021:

Extension of online apply for Teaching positions at NIPER-Guwahati. In view of the fewer response, the last date for submission of online application for the recruitment of Teaching Positions vide advertisement No.03/2021 Dt.23.02.2021 is extended up to 05:00 PM of 05/04/2021 and last date for submission of the hard copies of the same is extended up to 05:00 PM of 15/04/2021.

Address: NIPER-Guwahati, 781032

Selection Process for Accountant Vacancy:

The Selection Process for NIPER Accountant Vacancy Will be Based either Written Exam/Interview.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by NIPER-Guwahati, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced, etc.


